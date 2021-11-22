Fayetteville gives update tour of The Ramble arts corridor

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville shows off construction progress of the new arts corridor, The Ramble, which runs throughout Fay Jones Woods.

It includes restoration of Tanglewood Branch Creek, a canopy walk, an overlook and improved access to the Razorback Regional Greenway from the Fayetteville Public Library.

Environmental Director for the city of Fayetteville Peter Nierengarten talked about the beauty and convenience of the corridor.

“It’s a complete Ozark woodland experience with a stream, with waterfalls in it, that flows year round that’s just right outside of our downtown just steps away from Dickson Street,” Nierengarten said.

Another tour will be held Thursday, December 2. The tour is open to 20 people on a first come, first served basis.