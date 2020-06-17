Fayetteville gym adjusts as it enters phase two of reopening

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Businesses got the green light to enter phase two of reopening on Monday (June 15) despite an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Members of the Fayetteville Athletic Club noticed a lot of differences when the gym opened up last month. This included signing a screening form and wearing a mask when coming into the building.

Fitness director, Mica O’Dell said part of phase two was opening the showers, the sauna, and the hot tub at limited capacity.

However, 12 foot distancing during group fitness classes, closed water fountains, and masks will all still be required for phase two.

“We get people that support the mask fully and then we get some that don’t understand why they have to wear the mask or just don’t want to,” O’Dell said. “We’ve had to put our foot down a little bit and say ‘I’m sorry, but to come into this building, you have to have a face mask on.'”

O’Dell said the consistent cleaning and disinfecting of the gym will continue well into the next phase.

“It’s really a team effort,” O’Dell said. “We’ve had lot of comments from people saying they’ve never seen the place cleaner and they really appreciate everything that we’re doing. That’s going to be our new normal. We’ll clean, we need you to clean, everyone just clean.”