Fayetteville High School alumni reflect on history of football field ahead of new construction

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville High School will soon be seeing upgrades to it’s athletic facilities, but football alumni want to make sure the history is preserved even after the changes.

Delano Cotton was on the historic undefeated football team of 1957.

“The field wasn’t anything like this, it had natural grass, not very good drainage but we had a great time here playing,” Cotton said.

Boyd Daily also played football at the high school. He said the field holds great memories for him and his family.

“Its great it always is, I’ve been very fortunate to have my wife and myself, two kids all graduate from here, three grandkids, so I’ve spent all of time back here these past years its been great, I love it,” Daily said.

Larry Parnell also said this field and the alumni walk is very special to him, his teammates and their families.

“The first thing they did is walk down the sidewalk and say well Grampy there’s your name and theirs are the same way and that’s the way we would like to see that kept,” Parnell said.

The bell tower next to the field that honors former coach Clayton Spencer will also be taken down during the renovations. However, the bell itself will be saved and will be on display after the construction.

“This tower means so much,” Daily said.

The alumni told KNWA/FOX 24 the want to make sure the history of the field is preserved throughout the years. Fayetteville Public Schools spokesperson, Alan Wilbourn, said the district plans to digitalize images of the historic items near the field to keep them in people’s memories.