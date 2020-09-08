Fayetteville High School confirms one student tests positive for COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Schools has received confirmation that one student at Fayetteville High School has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Individuals who are identified by the district as probable close contacts to this student will be notified today by the FPS Department of Health Services.

Fayetteville Public Schools will determine any need for school closure in consultation with the Arkansas Department of Health and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. 

