Fayetteville High School football team gets special sendoff to state championship

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville High School football team is officially on the road to the state championship.

On December 3, parents, fans and even the Fayetteville fire department sent the team off in style.

Fans lined Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Razorback Road to show their support and to wish the team luck.

Parents and fans say its important to show community and school spirit during events like this.

“It means a whole lot to these kids that they’re able to come out here and have everyone show up to support them,” Dahlia Sategna, a parent of one of the players, said. “This is really cool.”

“It’s really exciting,” Isabel Garton, a senior at the school, said. “We’re trying to get everyone together, you can see everyone’s kinda wearing purple. We’re trying to make it a big deal. You can tell around town, everyone’s kinda getting on board with the purple. So it’s really awesome.”

In addition, local restaurants across the city catered food for the team after practice all this week.