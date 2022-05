FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The University of Arkansas has completed its commencements, and now it’s time for local high school graduation.

Seniors got their diplomas and turned their tassels on May 19 at the Fayetteville High School graduation, and they are ready to get out into the world to start their next adventure.

Congrats to all in the class of 2022!