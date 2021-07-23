Fayetteville High School hosts COVID-19 vaccine clinic

In this file photo, used vials of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville High School partnered with Medical Arts Pharmacy to put on a vaccine clinic for people 12 and up.

Arkansas, which has lagged behind national vaccination rates, has seen vaccine numbers steadily rise over the last week.

“I would say for parents who are on the fence about getting their kids vaccinated, I was that same parent,” said Steve Conley, a parent of Fayetteville students. “I just got vaccinated about a month ago. I was on the fence whether I was going do it for my kids, but reading the studies and hearing about the spread and how it’s affecting kids and how other kids are getting affected, I felt like it was our duty to do so. So, I would encourage all parents to at least reconsider if they’re on the fence.”

Students who got their first shot today will get the second dose on August 13.