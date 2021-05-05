Fayetteville High School principal named Arkansas Secondary Principal-of-the-Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. Jay Dostal, principal of Fayetteville High School, has been named the 2021 Secondary Principal-of-the-Year by the Arkansas Association of Secondary School Principals, according to a release from Fayetteville Public Schools on Wednesday.

Dostal, in his third year as principal at FHS, was presented with the award on Wednesday morning in a surprise ceremony at the school.

“Dr. Dostal has provided incredible leadership to the students and staff at Fayetteville High School. With the continued pandemic, the 2020-2021 school year presented challenges,” said superintendent Dr. John L Colbert. “Dr. Dostal led his team to meet those challenges, and they have had an extraordinarily successful year of school. This recognition is well deserved for an outstanding job. Dr. Dostal likes to say ‘Own your epic,’ and he is certainly leading by example!”

Dr. Mike Martinez, the executive director of the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators, presented the award.

“I am incredibly honored to receive this award from my peers around the state,” said Dr. Dostal, who formerly served as principal for Kearney High School in Kearney, Nebraska. “I am blessed to work with an incredible team of educators at Fayetteville High School, and we are united in our focus to meet the needs of our students. Those great kids are the reason I come to work every day.”

Dostal received the 2016 Nebraska State Association of Secondary Principals (NSASSP) Principal of the Year award, as well as the 2013 National Association of Student Councils Principal of the Year award.