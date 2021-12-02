Fayetteville High School students council holds vigil for homeless

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville High School student council holds its annual homeless vigil on the school’s campus.

In an effort to raise money for the school’s “Families in Transition Program”, Fayetteville students spend the night in makeshift housing to bring awareness to students who suffer from homelessness and inadequate housing.

Student council member Janet Fu says the event is a way to bring awareness to what many kids go through on a daily basis.

“It just makes you realize that this is something that’s not really talked about,” Fu said. “There’s a stigma around students who need help in housing, and this affects how they function in school everyday. It’s something that’s not really talked about, but it’s definitely prevalent, and we need to consider it.”

The event was started 23 years ago by former student Tommy Grace. A plaque was presented to his family this evening in his honor.