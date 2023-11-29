FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville High School students plan to host a homeless vigil to raise money and donations for classmates and families in the district dealing with homelessness.

“It really humbles me,” said Celeste Ruisinger, a senior and the president of the Fayetteville High School student council.

25 Fayetteville High School students are continuing a tradition that aims to help students in need. They plan to do this by hosting the 26th annual Homeless Vigil.

“Students in our district who are currently dealing with non-permanent housing situations and its goal is to get them into a permanent housing situation and pay to three to six months of their rent,” said Ruisinger.

Students will sit in cardboard boxes from when school gets out to 11 p.m. holding signs and collecting donations.

“We have people every year come who maybe are facing homelessness or they have a connection to someone in the homeless vigil,” said Rusinger.

She expected more than 100 people to show up and help get donations. Everything they get will go towards Families in Transition, a non-profit that helps students in the district. She says this year there are over 240 families in the district dealing with homelessness.

“Every single year. We have members of the community who just show up. If it means something to them, anyone is welcome. We invite anyone to come, so we get multiple different,” said Ruisinger.

Student council members wrote letters to more than 250 businesses asking for donations to help the cause. They also sold sweatshirts and hosted events like a canned food drive, movie night, and a dodgeball tournament.

“I love this because us doing this, we’re able to, you know, take a part of the initiative for our community,” said Duc Pham, a senior and treasurer for the FHS student council.

He says it’s his job to make sure they hit the $20,000 goal. He’s even pledged to cut his hair to make it happen.

“Hopefully I’m able to raise $400 in order to cut my hair,” said Pham.

Above all, each student wants to make sure their classmates and families get the help they need.

“It makes me feel honored that I’m in this position, and I get to help all these people just in my community and around me,” said Ruisinger.

The homeless vigil is set for December 7 behind Fayetteville High School. Donations will continue to be raised leading up to the event.