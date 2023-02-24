FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A science teacher at Fayetteville High School is getting a $1,000 grant from a national program.

Matthew Holden won the money as part of a $100,000 initiative from a non-profit called Society for Science.

The STEM Research grant will help Holden get equipment and give lessons to students with research in the field. He says he will emphasize environmental research.

“I’d like to use some of this funding and some of the equipment that was provided to do some studies, looking at things like water quality pollution, microplastic pollution in the area and throughout the state,” Holden said.

Holden says the equipment will also be shared with other classes so the entire school can benefit.