Fayetteville High student council to hold vigil to benefit homeless

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville High School Student Council will hold their 23rd annual Homeless Vigil on Thursday, December 2, from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The vigil will raise funds for the Families in Transition Program, a Fayetteville Public Schools program that helps students in need and their families across the school district.

The vigil will be held on the north side of the FHS campus along Bulldog Blvd. between Phases 2 and 3.

Donations to the vigil can be made online at this link.

Student Council members will also be selling sweatshirts and hoodies with the proceeds going to the Homeless Vigil.

For more information, contact Alan T. Wilbourn, Public Information Officer, at 479-435-1416 or alan.wilbourn@fayar.net