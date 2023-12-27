FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you’re planning on turning your property in Fayetteville into a Vrbo or Airbnb rental, you might want to think again as the city reached its cap on short-term rental licenses, according to a release.

In July, the Fayetteville City Council adopted an amendment regulating short-term rental operations in the city by restricting the number of Type 2 short-term rentals to 475.

Those interested in applying will be placed on a waiting list for review on a “first come, first serve basis” and can apply here.

If you filled out an application before the cap was reached, you can still receive a license.

Type 1 short-term rentals are still available for properties where a long-term resident is present. These licenses require a long-term resident to be present at least nine months out of the year and proof of Homestead Tax Credit or long-term lease agreement.

For more information, call the city’s business clerk at 479-575-8352 or email at businesslicense@fayetteville-ar.gov.