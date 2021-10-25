Fayetteville holds ribbon cutting ceremony for Clabber Creek Trail extension

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Clabber Creek Trail extension in Fayetteville is officially open.

The city held a ribbon cutting October 25 to commemorate the opening.

It is a 1.4 mile extension making the trail 3 miles long in total. The new trail section includes motion-sensitive flashing lights at two crosswalks.

Matt Mihalevich is the trails coordinator for the city of Fayetteville. He says it’s providing important connections for local families.

“We’ve got two schools, Holcomb Elementary and Holt Middle School, that are connected so it’s giving people an opportunity to walk their kids to school.”

The new section of trail begins near the Gary Hampton Softball Complex and extends through Underwood Park. It continues north along Deane Solomon Road where it turns back east to end at Truckers Drive.