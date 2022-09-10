FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A 22-year-old turned himself in Saturday morning in connection to a murder of a 28-year-old that happened near a McDonald’s in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Police Department had Keyvon Jarrett, 22, as a person of interest for the homicide that happened on Tuesday, September 6.

Jarrett turned himself to Conway Police and was transferred to Washington County Jail for capital murder, according to the FPD.

Jarrett is accused of killing Edwin Swan, 28. The investigation is ongoing.