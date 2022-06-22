FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville has been designated a Walk Friendly Community at the bronze level by Walk Friendly Communities (WFC).

According to a press release, Fayetteville previously received the four-year designation in 2018 and is the only city in Arkansas to have received the honor. WFC is a national recognition program developed to “encourage towns and cities across the country to establish or recommit to a high priority for supporting safer walking environments.”

The program recognizes communities working to improve a wide range of conditions related to walking, including safety, mobility, access and comfort. In its designation, WFC cites Fayetteville’s “trail system, great planning practices, support for sidewalk construction and use of pedestrian hybrid beacons” as reasons for making it walk-friendly for residents and visitors.

Two other factors were the City’s Active Transportation Plan and its 2018 Mobility Plan, which lays out a “qualitative approach to planning sidewalk and street projects,” Mobility Coordinator Dane Eifling said. “Additionally, the 2019 bond referendum secured funding for sidewalks and trails for the next 10 years.”

To learn more about the City’s Active Transportation Plan, Mobility Plan and 2019 Bond projects, go to: https://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/3086/Master-Plans.