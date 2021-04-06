Fayetteville honoring Officer Stephen Carr with blood drive

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville is hosting a blood drive with Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to honor the late Officer Stephen Carr.

The drive will be at the Walton Arts Center’s Starr Theater on Wednesday, April 13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments are strongly encouraged. Contact Bonnie Bolinger at 575-8333 or bbolinger@fayetteville-ar.gov to make an appointment or make an appointment online.

Masks are required for donors and staff. Masks will be provided for those who do not have one.

Additionally, Community Blood Center of the Ozarks’ Quick Pass system will let users register before they arrive.

Live music will be provided during the event by the Walton Arts Center, and donors will receive a free t-shirt.

