FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville will host a blood drive to honor a fallen officer tomorrow.

The drive will honor Officer Stephen Carr, whose badge number was 413.

April 13 has been declared Officer Stephen Carr Day by the city of Fayetteville because of his badge number. The city is partnering with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks to host the event.

You can donate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. inside the Fayetteville Town Center; appointments are strongly recommended. To schedule an appointment click here.