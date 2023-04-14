FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Special Olympics Arkansas hosted its Area 3 Spring Games on Friday at the Fayetteville High School track.

The event featured track and field events, along with bocce and powerlifting competitions. Teams from Benton, Washington and Madison counties took part in Friday’s events.

People who attend the games said they are vital for differently abled people.

“Kara Reynolds: “It’s so important. You can see the fans here. You see so many people come out and supporting. There’s nothing like seeing the smile on your kids faces when they cross the finish line and people cheering them on, so it’s super important and super special.”

Special Olympics Arkansas supports more than 19,000 athletes across the state that compete and train for events like the competitions on Friday.