FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Downtown Fayetteville hosted the first-ever Falltoberfest on Sunday.

Dickson Street was packed as 15 Arkansas breweries, local vendors and downtown businesses got together for an afternoon of fun.

The new event was meant to highlight everything there is to do in downtown Fayetteville.

Benjamin Mills, the owner of Fossil Cove Brewing Company in Fayetteville said the event was a huge success.

“Any new event you’re not always real sure what to expect and it has been overwhelmingly positive so the streets packed there’s a ton of people and everyone seems to be having a good time,”

Mills also said all the money from the beer sold by the breweries went to support the Arkansas Brewers Guild.