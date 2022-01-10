Fayetteville hosts groundbreaking for parking deck on Dickson Street

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More parking is on the way to the downtown Fayetteville area.

The city hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the new parking deck at the corner of Dickson Street and West Avenue.

It’ll be part of the updated entertainment district and The Ramble, an outdoor cultural arts space planned in the downtown area.

Steve Clark is the president of the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. He says this structure has been sorely needed.

“The need for the parking complex has been around even before this idea was conceived,” Clark said. “As we grow so rapidly, we’re always looking for additional parking, particularly here in the entertainment district. That fit in real easily as we started talking about development.”

The city council approved plans for the new corridor in 2020 and a land purchase in 2021.