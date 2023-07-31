FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville continues to seek input on its master street plan.

The city hosted a public input meeting on July 31 on a proposed extension of East Stearns Street.

The extensions would connect Old Missouri Road to North Vantage Drive.

Public works director Chris Brown says the extension would reduce congestion, and resident Marshall Hardin says the increase in traffic would be dangerous.

“Traffic is my biggest concern because we’ve got small kids that live here, and if anybody has kids, they know they don’t look before they go out in the road,” Hardin said.

Brown says if the extension is maintained in the master plan, the city can add speed bumps to reduce the dangers of traffic.

“Street connectivity is a good thing. The more options people have the less, the less congestion you have overall,” Brown said.

He says the plan will be brought before the planning commission and then the Fayetteville City Council for a vote by the end of 2023.