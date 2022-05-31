FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Housing Authority owes thousands of dollars to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

HUD investigators found FHA misused $164,000. FHA spent public housing funds on the housing authority’s nonprofit instead of on public housing projects, according to investigators. HUD is also investigating another $56,000 for which the authority has no documentation.

HUD officials met with FHA’s Board of Commissioners Tuesday to review the misused funds and talk about ways to correct the errors. Interim Deputy Director Audra Butler said Tuesday’s meeting was a step in the right direction for FHA.

“Today was a positive step forward in allowing us to work closely with the HUD field office and board of commissioners to address any concerns that they have and to get the Fayetteville Housing Authority back on the right foot,” Butler said.

FHA said it lost 70% of its staff in one year which contributed to a lack of documentation of the funds. The housing authority now has 45 days to provide documentation of the money to HUD officials.

“The HUD field office has been very generous in giving us additional time to provide documentation,” Butler said. “It’s our hope that we will be able to provide that, what is requested in order to address any deficiencies that they determined,” Butler said.

The Fayetteville Housing Authority will also engage in staff training and search for a new executive director.