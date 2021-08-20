Fayetteville Housing Authority under scrutiny by U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is reviewing the Fayetteville Housing Authority’s compliance with some transactions starting in 2019.

This comes as the authority’s interim executive director, John Berry, resigns from his position.

FHA hired a third-party consultant to help help gather the requested information for HUD’s records request. Gerald Turner is the consultant and will also work to help stabilize the organization.

“For [HUD] to ask the string of questions and the specificity of the dates, tells me that there is a belief, or there is a documentation that there was a transaction that may not have been aligned with the proper utilization of Section 9 funding,” Turner said

Turner also said he doesn’t believe the missteps were intentional by the board or the staff, but instead were products of the complexity of the system. FHA must send all the requested documents to HUD by August 31.

Turner said Fayetteville Housing Authority’s issues can be seen in many other housing authorities across the state.

