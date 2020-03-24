Fayetteville implements additional limitations due to COVID-19

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan announced additional temporary limitations or adjusted requirements on the process for developer submissions, parks amenities, fishing licenses and an upcoming ban on polystyrene.

Mayor Jordan added these policy items in a continued effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community and to address concerns raised by residents and businesses.

Take a look at the additional policies below.

A residential developer who chooses to pay Fee-in-Lieu of required parkland dedication is not required to submit plats, plans or proposals to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board prior to submitting development plans to the Planning Commission.

City permit fees for fishing on Lake Fayetteville and Lake Sequoyah are waived for the same time period as State fishing license fees and requirements are waived by the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission.

City park amenities are closed until further notice, and groups that do not practice distancing on city park property are prohibited. Amenity closures include basketball and other playing courts, playing fields, playgrounds, water fountains, restrooms, gazebos and any other amenity or location where social distancing is not being observed. Please note: All city trails will remain open at this time, and Walker Park restrooms also will remain open.

The ban on disposable, single-use polystyrene foam products scheduled for May 1, 2020 has been delayed until July 1, 2020.

Fayetteville Police will increase its presence on City trails and in parks to encourage compliance with social distancing and trail safety.

Residents who observe persons or establishments operating out of compliance with Mayor Jordan’s regulations on public gatherings in parks, on trails, at business establishments or other locations are encouraged to call the non-emergency line for Police and Fire Dispatch at 479-587-3560

Details on this new policy, along with all COVID-19 policies, ordinances and resolutions, can be viewed here: http://www.fayetteville-ar.gov/3893/City-Policies-Ordinances-and-Resolutions.



