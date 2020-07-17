Fayetteville installs litter clean-up stations along Razorback Greenway trail

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville recently installed five litter clean-up stations along the Razorback Regional Greenway in response to rising trail usage over the years, according to a release from the city on Friday.

Each litter station will be easily identifiable, containing a two-sided kiosk with a recycling can, trash can, dog waste bags, and recycled grocery sacks. The station will have a display with instructions on how to collect litter and identify which items are recyclable and which are landfill materials.

The clean-up stations are placed in approximately one-mile increments along the trail in Fayetteville and can be found at five locations where the Greenway intersects the following trails:

Tsa La Gi Trail

North Street

Poplar Street

Gordon Long Park

Mud Creek Trail

To use the stations, trail users must simply take two bags rom the dispenser and begin collecting trash and recyclables along the trail.

The city says COVID-19 has also increase trail usage and asks that volunteers take the following precautions:

Do not volunteer if you have experienced symptoms related to COVID-19 such as cough, fever or shortness of breath.

Wear a mask and maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet between yourself and others.

Cough or sneeze into your elbow or tissue and avoid touching your face.

Gloves are not provided at the litter stations; please bring and use gloves if you have them.

Thoroughly wash and disinfect hands after cleanup.

The City of Fayetteville encourages anyone collecting litter to post on social media using the hashtags #recyclesomething and #keepfayettevillebeautiful to encourage others to take action.

Click here to watch a YouTube video from the City of Fayetteville about the new kiosks.