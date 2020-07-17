Fayetteville installs litter clean-up stations along Razorback Greenway trail

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fayetteville recently installed five litter clean-up stations along the Razorback Regional Greenway in response to rising trail usage over the years, according to a release from the city on Friday.
Each litter station will be easily identifiable, containing a two-sided kiosk with a recycling can, trash can, dog waste bags, and recycled grocery sacks. The station will have a display with instructions on how to collect litter and identify which items are recyclable and which are landfill materials.
The clean-up stations are placed in approximately one-mile increments along the trail in Fayetteville and can be found at five locations where the Greenway intersects the following trails:
- Tsa La Gi Trail
- North Street
- Poplar Street
- Gordon Long Park
- Mud Creek Trail
To use the stations, trail users must simply take two bags rom the dispenser and begin collecting trash and recyclables along the trail.
The city says COVID-19 has also increase trail usage and asks that volunteers take the following precautions:
- Do not volunteer if you have experienced symptoms related to COVID-19 such as cough, fever or shortness of breath.
- Wear a mask and maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet between yourself and others.
- Cough or sneeze into your elbow or tissue and avoid touching your face.
- Gloves are not provided at the litter stations; please bring and use gloves if you have them.
- Thoroughly wash and disinfect hands after cleanup.
The City of Fayetteville encourages anyone collecting litter to post on social media using the hashtags #recyclesomething and #keepfayettevillebeautiful to encourage others to take action.
Click here to watch a YouTube video from the City of Fayetteville about the new kiosks.