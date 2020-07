FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — If you plan on hitting the Greenway this weekend, you’ll be able to find places to throw away your trash.

Thanks to the City of Fayetteville, litter stations have been installed along the Razorback Regional Greenway.

Each litter station site has a two-sided kiosk that explains the impact of litter on the environment.

The litter stations are easily identifiable and you can find them on the Greenway at the locations below: