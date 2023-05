FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNAW/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville investigates illegal short-term rentals.

In 2021, the city council passed regulations for short-term rentals throughout the city.

During the council meeting May 16, the city approved a proposal to hire a third-party company to investigate short-term rentals that are operating outside of city code.

Fayetteville intends to approve a budget adjustment to fund the investigation.