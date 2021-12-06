Fayetteville invites public to give input on Economic Vitality and Recovery Plan

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
City of Fayetteville Wants Businesses to Recycle Glass_8547173893638999637

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville invites residents to participate in a new online questionnaire regarding the city’s Economic Vitality and Recovery Plan.

According to a news release from the city, this new round of outreach is intended to learn what residents feel are the most pressing economic vitality and recovery issues, and what the city should focus on in the coming years.

The release says the questionnaire asks for feedback on employment opportunities, workforce training, housing, quality of life and economic recovery.

According to the release, the questionnaire takes less than 10 minuets to complete, and is available on Speak Up Fayetteville, the city’s online public engagement portal.

The Economic Recovery and Vitality Plan will focus on four areas:

  • Economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic
  • Workforce development
  • Small business support and growth
  • Growth concept oriented economic development (workforce housing and the creation of jobs)

Residents and businesses interested in the project can learn more on the project’s home page.

Additional public engagement opportunities, such as focus groups and pop-up events, are being planned for the near future, according to the release.

More information about the Arkansas Economic Development Institute can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers