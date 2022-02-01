FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — After requesting assistance from the public in identifying a suspect, the Fayetteville Police Department has arrested Allen Vanover, 39, in connection with a January 30 kidnapping.

“Thanks for your tips and social media comments,” said a release from the department. “They allowed us to quickly identify and arrest the suspect involved in this case. Thank you!”

Vanover is facing charges of Kidnapping, Possession of Firearms by Certain Persons Prohibited and Attempted Aggravated Robbery.

On Sunday, January 30, 2022, at approximately 2:52 P.M, Fayetteville police officers responded to 2875 W. MLK in South Fayetteville in reference to a kidnapping. The victim was approached by a male brandishing a handgun, who forced the victim into the passenger seat of the vehicle.

The suspect drove around for approximately 10-20 minutes before exiting the vehicle after realizing the victim had no money to provide. The victim left the scene unharmed and contacted the police department after the encounter.