Fayetteville lab offers antibody tests for general public

5/13/2020, file photo, test swabs and specimen tubes sit on a table at a COVID-19 testing site at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in the Harlem neighborhood of New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — You can get an antibodies test done at a Fayetteville lab.

The Namida Lab has partnered with the Dickson Street clinic to offer COVID-19 antibody testing to the Northwest Arkansas community.

An antibody test is a blood test that looks for signs of a previous COVID-19 infection. It is not used to diagnose an active COVID-19 infection.

One student from Fayetteville got tested for antibodies because he said you can never be too sure.

“It was very easy, I just came in and confirmed all my information, got a blood sample, and the whole process took 10-15 minutes,” Civil Engineer Preston Locher said.

It costs $99.00 to get tested, walk-ins only. Discounts are offered for health care workers, first responders, and educators.

