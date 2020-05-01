Fayetteville Lab to offer COVID-19 antibody testing

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville laboratory is getting ready to offer antibody testing.

According to a press release, Namida Lab has prepared a testing site to detect antibodies produced from the virus that causes COVID-19.

The company’s lab can run up to 3,000 samples a day and have results in 24 to 48 hours.

“If you’ve been exposed to it, even if you’ve been asymptomatic, had no symptoms or very mild symptoms or if you’ve had serious COVID-19. Your body has built antibodies in it and the testing will show whether if you’ve been exposed or not,” said Omid Moghadam, CEO, Namida Lab.

Anticipated rollout of the antibody testing is scheduled for early May.