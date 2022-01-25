Fayetteville library announces February youth events schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library announced its February youth events schedule, offering a wide range of events for kids of all ages.

In a press release, the library stated that masks are required for all patrons while inside the library, in accordance with the City of Fayetteville’s mask mandate.

STORY TIMES

Due to the current rise in COVID numbers and a recent recommendation from the ACHI, the library is suspending its planned return to in-person story time. The following story times will be livestreamed:

Virtual: Baby Bookworms (Birth–24 months), Mondays & Thursdays, 10 a.m.

Virtual: Preschool Story Time (Ages 3–5) Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.

Virtual: Toddler Time (Ages 2–3), Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.

Virtual: Ositos Bilingües: Spanish/English Story Time (Edades 3–5 / Ages 3–5), Los lunes, 4 p.m. / Mondays, 4 p.m.

FAMILY EVENTS

Super Saturday: Story Time with Jaclyn House, Saturday, February 5, 10 a.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Jaclyn House, co-host of Good Day NWA, will lead a story time to celebrate Black History Month. Registration is required.

Robotics Competition, Saturday, February 5, 10 a.m., Event Center. FIRST® Robotics Team 8373 Diva Force will be hosting a scrimmage robotics competition during which patrons can talk to the robotics teams, check out the new robots and watch them compete in matches. There will be opportunities for hands-on tutorials with robotics kits in the Reception Room from 12–2 p.m.

Super Saturday: Story Time with Judge Joseph Wood, Saturday, February 12, 10 a.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Washington County Judge Joseph Wood will share books as well as his personal stories to celebrate Black History Month. Registration is required.

Super Saturday: Story Time with Danyelle Musselman, Saturday, February 19, 10 a.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Danyelle Sargent Musselman, former sports anchor and wife of Razorback Coach Eric Musselman, will lead this story time. Registration is required.

SoNA Beyond: Rhythm of Life, A Musical Journey with Sandeep Das, Wednesday, February 23, 4:30 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. An opportunity for young audiences to meet a Grammy-winning musician and discover stories of inspiration, perseverance and global perspective. It will be an interactive and educational experience with ample opportunity to interact with master tabla artist Sandeep Das. Registration is required.

Super Saturday: Afrique Aya – Traditional West African Drumming Show, Saturday, February 26, 10 a.m., Event Center. AFRIQUE AYA is a multi-ethnic group of dancers and drummers dedicated to enjoying and sharing the music and culture of West Africa. Inspired by rhythms and rituals from Côte d’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), AFRIQUE AYA celebrates the synergy of nature, spirit, movement and percussion. Registration is required.

PRESCHOOL EVENTS

Preschool STEAM: The Three Little Pigs (Ages 3–5), Wednesday, February 2, 3 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. You will read “The Three Little Pigs” and then build houses out of straw, sticks and legos for little pigs. You’ll test which ones hold up against the Big Bad Wolf, a.k.a. a hairdryer. Please register each child individually. Caregivers do not need to register themselves, but adult supervision is required. Registration is required.

Preschool Play: Valentine Crafts (Ages 3–5), Friday, February 4, 9:30, 10:05, 10:40 & 11:15 a.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Pick one of the four 30-minute sessions to create Valentine crafts with your preschooler. Please register each child individually. Caregivers do not need to register themselves, but we do require adult supervision. Registration is required.

Music & Movement, Friday, February 25, 9:30 & 10:15 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room. This program helps young children develop their skills in listening and following directions while having fun through music and movement. Please register each child individually. Caregivers do not need to register themselves, but we do require adult supervision. Registration is required.

ELEMENTARY EVENTS

Geometric Hearts (Grades 3–6), Thursday, February 3, 4 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Join Ms. Emily for an art project using a variety of art supplies (and a little bit of math). We will create geometric hearts that are decorated with watercolors and metallic paint pens. Registration is required.

After-School Workshop: Gee’s Bend Quilts (Grades 1–4), Thursday, February 10, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Participants will learn about the history surrounding the quilts of Gee’s Bend, then use fabric scraps and paper to make quilt-inspired art. Please register each child individually. Registration is required.

After-School Workshop: Make Dog Treats (Grades 2–4), Thursday, February 17, 4 p.m., Teaching Kitchen. We will meet at the 641.DELI and then head to the Teaching Kitchen to make dog treats. Hair nets and aprons will be provided. Registration is required.

Celebrating Garrett Morgan & the Traffic Light (Grades 3–6), Friday, February 18, 1 p.m. & Tuesday, February 22, 4:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. After learning about the American inventor Garrett Morgan, we will be using circuits to light up traffic lights in city landscapes. This art activity involves drawing and science. Please register each child individually. Registration opens on January 28th at 9 a.m. Registration is required.

After-School Workshop: Tinkering Studio (Grades K–4), Thursday, February 24, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Kids are invited to build and explore with different recycled materials and tools. This event contains minimal instruction to encourage fun and creativity. Please register each child individually. Registration opens on February 1 at 9 a.m. Registration is required.

Alma Thomas Mosaics (Grades K–6), Friday, February 25, 1 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Alma Thomas was a famous African American artist whose art has been celebrated worldwide and was displayed locally at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Participants will learn about this artist and create their own mosaic. Registration is required.

ELEMENTARY & TEEN EVENTS

Mathematical Olympiads for Elementary and Middle Schools (MOEMS) (Grades 4–8), Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. In partnership with the University of Arkansas, Mathematical Olympiads for Elementary and Middle Schools (MOEMS) is an international opportunity for students to engage with mathematics, strengthen their problem-solving skills and meet with other students. Registration is required.

Homework Helpers (Grades 1–9), Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Grade School Library. Do you need a bit of homework help? Students are welcome to attend drop-in tutoring sessions led by Fayetteville High School National Honor Society students in subjects such as English, mathematics, science and others.

Virtual: WordPlay Writers’ Club (Grades 4-12), Tuesdays, 4:30 p.m., Zoom. The WordPlay Writers’ Club provides a weekly virtual meeting place for young authors who are interested in honing their creative skills. The club meets every Tuesday to receive writing prompts and share the projects they’ve been working on.

TEEN EVENTS

Boxed Book Society Theme Video – Social Justice, Tuesday, February 1, 5 p.m., YouTube. Join Ms. Emily as she introduces February’s theme: social justice. This month’s book is “The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo. The hybrid meeting (in-person and virtual) for the Boxed Book Society is Monday, February 28th at 5 p.m. Registrants will receive a book in a book box that also contains delightful treats that they can pick up at the teen library.

Laser 101: Vector vs. Raster (Ages 13+), Friday, February 4, 10­ a.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. This workshop will equip users with the basic skills required to design and develop an Adobe Illustrator file that can be printed on the laser cutting machine. Files generated in this class can be cut out during Open Maker Labs. Registration is required.

ACT Prep (Grades 8–10), Mondays, 4 p.m., Grade School Library. Are you looking to improve your ACT score? Students are welcome to attend this drop-in tutoring session where they will receive ACT prep from one of the Fayetteville High School National Honor Society students.

Teen DIY Heart-Shaped Rope Coasters (Grades 5–12), Monday, February 7, 5 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Join teen librarians to create DIY heart-shaped rope coasters. All supplies are provided by FPL. Registration is required.

Just My Type: Typewritten Valentines (Grades 5–12), Tuesday, February 8, 12–4:30 p.m. & 5:30–7:45 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Celebrate International Typewriter Appreciation Month by crafting a valentine or a letter to a loved one using a vintage typewriter. Supplies will be provided, but you are welcome to bring your own stationery if you would prefer.

Typewriters 101 (Grades 5–12), Tuesday, February 8, 4:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. An introduction to typewriters in celebration of International Typewriter Appreciation Month. Participants will learn a brief history of the typewriter and receive hands-on instruction with an actual machine. Registration is required.

Teen Silent Disco (Grades 5–12), Thursday, February 10, 5:30 p.m., Art & Movement Room. The perfect dance party for a library. Participants will use headphones supplied by the University of Arkansas that tune into the same music at once. All equipment will be provided. Registration is required.

Heat Press 101: Pillow Pets (Ages 13+), February 11, 10:30 a.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. This class will teach participants how to operate the heat press by transferring images of their favorite pet onto a pillow. Participants should bring a photo of their furry friend, and the library will supply all other materials. Participants can also request a stock animal photo. Registration is required.

Podcasting Booth 101 (Ages 13+), Sunday, February 13, 2 p.m., Podcasting Booth. In this class, participants will learn how to set up microphones and headphones as well as how to record using the MixPre-3 multitrack field recorder. Registration is required.

Knit and Crochet Club (Grades 5–12), Thursday, February 17, 5 p.m., Teen Library. Knitting and crocheting offer many health benefits to teenage minds, from focus skills to increased confidence and creativity. The Teen Knit and Crochet Club meets in the Teen Lounge once a month. Drop-ins are welcome. Yarn, needles and other supplies will be provided, or members can bring their own supplies if they wish. All skill levels are encouraged to attend.

Musical Free Improvisation (Ages 13+), Thursday, February 17, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Visiting Artist Matt Magerkurth will lead this class introducing strategies for creating original music and gaining a deeper understanding of how to listen and respond to others. Participants will also walk away with a recording of their performances. Registration is required.

3D Design 101 (Ages 13+), Friday, February 18, 10 a.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. In this class, participants will learn about TinkerCAD: a free, easy-to-use web application that will equip participants with the fundamentals of 3D design. Models made during this class can be printed on our 3D printers during Open Maker Labs or can be picked up later. Registration is required.

Once Forgotten: A Documentary, Saturday, February 19, 2 p.m., Event Center. “Once Forgotten” is a short, historical documentary about three enslaved men – Anthony, Aaron and Randall – accused of killing a white slave owner. The documentary seeks to bring light to the story from their point of view while exploring the legacy of racial violence in America. Registration is required.

Making Dog Treats (Grades 5–12), Thursday, February 24, 4:30 p.m., Teaching Kitchen. We will meet at the 641.DELI and then head to the Teaching Kitchen to make dog treats. Hair nets and aprons will be provided. Registration is required.

Boxed Book Society – Social Justice (Grades 7–12), Monday, February 28, 5 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room / Zoom. Come chat about books. February’s book is “The Poet X” by Elizabeth Acevedo. Registrants are welcome to join us in the venue that is most comfortable for them. Registration is required.

Open Maker Lab (Ages 13+), Multiple dates, check calendar for availability, Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Have you completed Fabrication Lab Orientation and are ready to start making? This is your chance to start working on your project. Machines are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is required.