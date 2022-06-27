FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library has released a calendar of youth-focused events for the month of July.

According to a press release, masks are recommended for unvaccinated patrons per city health guidelines. Masks are no longer required for those who are fully vaccinated.

STORYTIMES

All story times except for Tuesdays with Mr. Troy and Barnyard Buddies will be held in the Walmart Story Time Room at reduced capacity. To attend, patrons can request tickets at the Preschool Desk starting at 9 a.m. on the day of their chosen storytime.

Baby Bookworms (Birth–24 months), Mondays & Thursdays, 10 a.m.

Tuesdays with Mr. Troy (Ages 0–5), Tuesday, July 5 & July 26, 9:30 a.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Gathering Glade

Preschool Story Time (Ages 3–5), Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.

Toddler Time (Ages 2–3), Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.

Ositos Bilingües: Spanish/English Story Time (Edades 3–5 / Ages 3–5), Lunes, 4 p.m. / Mondays, 4 p.m.

Barnyard Buddies, Tuesday, July 12, 10 a.m.–12 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Gathering Glade

Story Time with Puppet Show, Tuesday, July 19, 10 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room

FAMILY EVENTS

Summer Family Movies: “Finding Nemo” en Español (PG), Friday, July 1, 2 p.m.,Walmart Story Time Room.

Join in for a free screening of the animated adventure “Finding Nemo,” rated PG. For this movie, Spanish audio will play alongside English subtitles. Acompáñanos a ver “Finding Nemo” de Pixar, con clasificación PG. La película tendrá audio en español y subtítulos en inglés.

Wild for Wednesday: Pinnochio, Wednesday, July 6, 1:30 p.m., Event Center. Opera in the Ozarks will present a family-friendly performance of Pinnochio.

Summer Family Movies: “Shark Tale” (PG), Friday, July 8, 2 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Join in for a free screening of the animated adventure “Shark Tale,” rated PG. The library will have a free movie every Friday at 2 p.m. as part of the 2022 Summer Reading Club.

Super Saturday: Presto the Magician, Saturday, July 9, 10 a.m., Event Center. Patrons are invited to a comedy magic show from Presto the Magician.

Community Vaccine Clinic, Wednesday, July 13, 12:30 p.m.–3:30 p.m., Ziegler Reception Room. In partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, the library is hosting a community vaccine clinic. Free Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for anyone 5 years and older. Participants that take a short survey will receive a $20 gift card.

Wild for Wednesday: Animalogy, Wednesday, July 13, 1:30 p.m., Event Center. This engaging family program will feature live animals.

Summer Family Movies: “James and the Giant Peach” (PG), Friday, July 15, 2 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Join in for a free screening of the animated adventure “James and the Giant Peach,” rated PG. The library will have a free movie every Friday at 2 p.m. as part of the 2022 Summer Reading Club.

Super Saturday: Ocean Adventures, Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m., Event Center. In this program, participants will come face-to-face with a whale shark. Participants will see that the largest shark on the planet is also the most docile.

Wild for Wednesday: The Little Mermaid, Wednesday, July 20, 1:30 p.m., Event Center. Hilarious duo Lenny and Mabel – “The Greatest Actors in the World” – provide this fun take on Hans Christian Anderson’s classic fairy tale, The Little Mermaid.

Summer Family Movies: “Spongebob: Sponge on the Run” (PG), Friday, July 22, 2 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Join in for a free screening of the animated comedy “Spongebob: Sponge on the Run,” rated PG. The library will have a free movie every Friday at 2 p.m. as part of the 2022 Summer Reading Club.

Super Saturday: Richard Renner, Saturday, July 23, 10 a.m., Event Center. A one-man stage show featuring Richard Renner as the VodVill Klown where he will perform circus skills and pantomime techniques.

Lotería, Saturday, July 23, 2 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Join in for an afternoon of Lotería with the whole family. Visitors will play using the Millennial Lotería deck, a new take on the original game. Familiarity with the game is helpful but not required.

Wild for Wednesday: Music with Dino O’Dell, Wednesday, July 27, 1:30 p.m., Event Center. Dino O’Dell will take patrons on a musical dive into the ocean. He will take guests on a musical and storytelling adventure through the three eras of life on Earth.

Summer Family Movies: “The Little Mermaid” (PG), Friday, July 29, 2 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Join in for a free screening of the animated musical “The Little Mermaid,” rated PG. The library will have a free movie every Friday at 2 p.m. as part of the 2022 Summer Reading Club.

Super Saturday: mömandpöp, Saturday, July 30, 10 a.m., Event Center. Husband-and-wife songwriters Bobby Matthews and Virginia Ralph will perform their musical comedy variety show.

PRESCHOOL EVENTS

Music & Movement (Ages 3–6), Friday, July 8, 9:30 & 10:15 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room.

This program helps young children develop their skills in listening and following directions while having fun through music and movement. Caregivers will participate with children during the program. Registration is required.

Preschool Play: Summer Sensory Bins (Ages 3–5), Friday, July 15, 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. This is a drop-in event to explore summer-themed sensory bins with your preschooler. Adult supervision is required and be aware that there will be small choking hazards.

Spanish Immersion Story & Play Time (Ages 0-4), Friday, July 22, 10 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room. Join in at the Story Time Room for a fun event for Spanish-speaking families or those who want to learn through books and songs.

LEGO Make & Take (Ages 3–5), Monday, July 25, 11 a.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. April Fisher, a LEGO educator, will lead participants through a LEGO building project that can be taken home. Registration is required.

Under the Sea Tea Party (Ages 4–8), Friday, July 29, 10 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room. Join The Island Princess and The Little Mermaid for a very special tea time with snacks, crafts and dancing. Registration is required.

ELEMENTARY EVENTS

Just Winging It (Completed Grades 1–4), Friday, July 1, 10 & 10:30 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room.

Join in for a special event with the Arkansas Air & Military Museum. Learn how airplanes fly and how to make your version of the Wright flyer. Registration is required.

Ocean Slime (Completed Grades 2–4), Tuesday, July 5, 11 a.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Join Ms. Emily in the Preschool Craft Room to make a few fun ocean-themed slimes. Participants will leave with slime in sealed containers. Registration is required.

PuppyCakes (Completed Grades 3–7), Friday, July 8, 11 a.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Students will make dog-friendly icing and decorate cupcakes for their canine companions. Registration is required.

Beach in a Bottle (Completed Grades 2–5), Tuesday, July 12, 11 a.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Create your own beach oasis in a small bottle to take with you! We will be adding sand and seashells to create a personalized ocean in a bottle that you can enjoy well after summer is over. Registration is required.

Mini Jar Aquariums (Completed Grades K–3), Wednesday, July 20, 3 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Participants will decorate a jar with rocks and plants to create an aquarium jar. Registration is required.

LEGO Make and Take (Ages 6-12), Monday, July 25, 1 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. April Fisher, a LEGO educator, will lead participants through a LEGO building project that can be taken home. Registration is required.

Rocking Rainbow Fish (Completed Grades K–4), Tuesday, July 26, 11 a.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Have fun creating your very own rainbow-colored fish. Participants will add colorful scales and a “rockin” feature to their fish. Registration is required.

ELEMENTARY & TEEN EVENTS

Fitness Class: Barre for Kids (Completed Grades 3–8), Mondays, 11 a.m., Art & Movement Room.

In this class, kids will participate in a fun workout that will focus on strength, endurance, balance and flexibility. Barre is a technique inspired by elements of ballet, yoga and pilates. Registration is required.

WordPlay: Camp NaNoWriMo (Completed Grades 4–10), Thursdays, 2:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room, Zoom. This four-week writing workshop is for young writers interested in developing their creative writing skills. Students will write both in class and independently from home using fun writing prompts and challenges. Participants can attend either in-person or via Zoom. Registration is required.

TEEN EVENTS

CFI Teens: BYOB – Be Your Own Boss, Tuesdays & Thursdays, 10 a.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. In this program, teens will learn all about the equipment and tools available in the Fabrication & Robotics Lab, and discover how they can launch a small business using the tools and resources available in the Center for Innovation. Registration is required.

Coders Meetup (Ages 15+), Tuesday, July 5, 5:30 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Join in for the monthly coding meetup where participants can work out problems, talk code and share ideas. This meetup is designed for all skill levels. Please bring your own laptop. Registration is required.

The History of Mold Making & Casting (Ages 15+), Thursday, July 7, 3 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Bethany Springer, Associate Professor of Sculpture and Experimental Media at the University of Arkansas School of Art, will teach participants about the history of mold making and casting. Registration is required.

CFI Orientation: Video 101 & 102 Combined (Ages 15+), Thursday, July 7 & 21, 4 p.m., Video Production Studio. Under the instruction of one of FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians, participants will learn audio setup and operation, video switching, and basic on-set communication skills. Completion of this class will grant the patron permissions to use all designated equipment in the video studio. Registration is required.

Mold Making Demo, Saturday, July 9, 10 a.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Center for Innovation. Join Bachelor of Fine Arts Student Jodie Goss for a live mold-making demonstration. Participants will learn about the process of creating flexible and rigid molds using silicone, rubber and plaster. Registration is required.

Teen Conversation ‘N Paint Workshop (Completed Grades 5–12), Tuesday, July 12, 2 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Artist and founder of My-T-By-Design Lakisha Bradley will lead discussions related to the Summer Reading Club theme, Oceans of Possibilities. This workshop will be held in a safe, no-judgement environment full of empowerment, love, painting, music and fun. Registration is required.

Community Vaccine Clinic, Wednesday, July 13, 12:30–3:30 p.m., Ziegler Reception Room. In partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, the library is hosting a community vaccine clinic. Free flu and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for anyone 5 years and older. Participants that take a short survey will receive a $20 gift card.

Teen Cuisine: Fried Rice (Completed Grades 5–12), Wednesday, July 13, 4:30 p.m., Walker Family Teaching Kitchen. In this teen cuisine program, participants will learn how to sauté while making a delicious and straightforward meal. Aprons and hair nets will be provided per health and safety standards. Participants may wear their own hats. Registration is required.

Theatre Play, Wednesdays, July 13–August 3, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Join Simone Cottrell for a series of classes in which participants will learn theatre exercises. This series does not include a performance aspect and no prior theatre experience is necessary. Registration is required.

Chocolate Mold Making (Ages 13+), Thursday, July 14, 3 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab, Walker Family Teaching Kitchen. Participants will begin in the Center for Innovation’s Fabrication and Robotics Lab to learn about the Mayku Formbox, a vacuum form mold maker. From there, they will head to the Walker Family Teaching Kitchen and make gourmet chocolates with custom molds. Registration is required.

ACT Prep Overview (Completed Grades 8–12) – With College Access Initiative, Thursday, July 14, 5 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. College Access Initiative will discuss the ACT test. This program is open to all freshmen, sophomores and juniors. Registration is required.

CFI Foundations: Podcast Booth, Thursday, July 14, 5 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. In this class, participants will learn how to set up microphones, headphones, and how to record using the MixPre-3 multitrack field recorder. This is a basic course that will orient patrons to the equipment and tools available in the Center for Innovation. Registration is required.

Sound for Film – With Visiting Artist Aaron Szabo, Thursday, July 14, 5:30 p.m., Video Production Studio, Audio Production Studio. In this hands-on class, students will learn how to use lavalier and boom microphones to achieve clear sound for film or stage. Participants will also learn how to record foley, voiceovers and sound FXs during a scene or post-production. Registration is required.

Teen Recycled Candle Making (Completed Grades 5–12), Friday, July 15, 1 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Join FPL and the City of Fayetteville to learn about recycling and reuse by creating new candles from melted down candles and crayons. Registration is required.

Teen Ocean Day Lanterns (Completed Grades 5–12), Monday, July 18, 3 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Teens are invited to celebrate the Japanese holiday of Umi no Hi, or “Ocean Day,” by discussing the importance of keeping our oceans clean while practicing Kanji writing on the sides of floating lanterns. There will also be some Japanese snacks to try. Registration is required.

Teen DIY Treasure Chest Decorating (Completed Grades 5–12), Tuesday, July 19, 11 a.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Join us to personalize and decorate treasure chests. Registration is required.

Candy Sushi (Completed Grades 5–12), Friday, July 22, 1 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. In this program we’re putting a sweet twist on sushi. Using candy and other sweet treats, students will make faux sushi rolls and nigiri. Registration is required.

LEGO Make and Take (Ages 13-18), Monday, July 25, 2:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. April Fisher, a LEGO educator, will lead participants through a LEGO building project that can be taken home. Registration is required.

Boxed Book Society: Dystopian (Completed Grades 7–12), Monday, July 25, 4 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room, Zoom. Come chat about books! July’s book is “Legend” by Marie Lu. Registrants are welcome to join us in the venue that is most comfortable for them. Registration is required.

Teen Knot Tying Class (Grades 5–12), Tuesday, July 26, 1 p.m., Walmart Story Time Room. Join Matthew Wollbrinck from Pack Rat Outdoor Center as he teaches how to tie several useful knots. Registration is required.

Cuttlebone Casting, Saturday, July 30, 9 a.m. & 2 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Center for Innovation. This hands-on workshop will teach participants about the art and history of cuttlebone casting. Using bones of the cuttlefish has been a technique used in mold making and casting for hundreds of years by jewelers and other artists. Participants will get a chance to carve their own cuttlebone and practice casting in pewter. Registration is required.