FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library has released its Youth Events Calendar for March, 2022.

In accordance with the City of Fayetteville Ordinance, masks are required for all patrons until further notice. Visit faylib.org/events for registration links and more information on any of the following.

STORY TIMES: Story times this month are live-streamed for the continued safety of patrons and staff.

Virtual: Baby Bookworms (Birth–24 months) , Mondays & Thursdays, 10 a.m.

, Mondays & Thursdays, 10 a.m. Virtual: Preschool Story Time (Ages 3–5) , Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.

, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m. Virtual: Toddler Time (Ages 2–3) , Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.

, Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m. Virtual: Ositos Bilingües: Spanish/English Story Time (Edades 3–5 / Ages 3–5), Lunes, 4 p.m. / Monday, 4 p.m.

FAMILY EVENTS

, Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m., Event Center. Student athletes from the University of Arkansas will be here to read some special books. Registration is required. Music Appreciation , Thursday, March 10, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Visiting artist Matt Magerkurth will teach techniques for gaining a deeper understanding of music. Registration is required.

, Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m., Event Center. Rince (“ring-kaw”) Arkansas Academy of Irish Dance will perform to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. Super Saturday: Story Time with Meteorologist Dan Skoff , Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room. Join local meteorologist Dan Skoff for a special story time all about weather. Registration is required.

, Monday, March 21, 2 p.m., Event Center. It’s Spring Break at Fayetteville Public Library. Join us in the Event Center every day this week for a free family movie. The first free screening is the family comedy “Clifford the Big Red Dog”, rated PG. Seating is first come, first served. No food or drink is allowed in the Event Center. Spring Break Movies: PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) , Tuesday, March 22, 2 p.m., Event Center. Seating is first come, first served. No food or drink is allowed in the Event Center.

, Thursday, March 24, 2 p.m., Event Center. Seating is first come, first served. No food or drink is allowed in the Event Center. Spring Break Movies: Sing 2 (PG) , Friday, March 25, 2 p.m., Event Center. Seating is first come, first served. No food or drink is allowed in the Event Center.

PRESCHOOL EVENTS

Music & Movement (Ages 3–6) , Friday, March 4, 9:30 & 10:15 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room. This program helps young children develop their skills in listening and following directions while having fun through music and movement! Caregivers will participate with children during the program. Registration is required.

, Friday, March 18, 9:30, 10:15 & 11 a.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Pick one of the three 30-minute sessions to explore spring-themed sensory bins with your preschooler. Please register each child individually. Caregivers do not need to register themselves, but we do require adult supervision. Masks are required for all adults and children 5 and older to participate in this program. Registration is required. Preschool Steam: The Three Little Pigs (Ages 3–5), Monday, March 28, 3 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. In this program speakers will be discussing architecture, engineering and wind as they read “The Three Little Pigs” and you complete a hands-on experiment. Please register each child individually. Caregivers do not need to register themselves, but we do require adult supervision. Registration is required.

ELEMENTARY EVENTS

After-School Workshop: Cupcake Decorating (Grades K–2) , Thursday, March 3, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Join in for a cupcake decorating class with Bliss Cupcake Café to celebrate spring and St. Patrick’s Day. Since this program has been popular in the past, the library will be hosting three sessions of this class throughout the month of March. Please look carefully at dates and ages, and only register your student for one session. Registration is required.

, Saturday, March 5, 12 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Visiting artist Erin Lorenzen will lead participants in using upcycled materials and basic stitch techniques to create a collaborative craft that will be installed at the library in April, 2022. Participants will receive art kits to create a piece of their own. Registration is required. Create & Collaborate! (Grades 7–12) , Saturday, March 5, 2:30 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Visiting artist Erin Lorenzen will lead participants in using upcycled materials and basic stitch techniques to create a collaborative craft that will be installed at the library in April, 2022. Participants will receive art kits to create a piece of their own. Registration is required.

, Thursday, March 10, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Make looms out of cardboard and weave a project using colorful yarn. Different weaving techniques will be discussed, and the kids will create their own beautiful, woven masterpieces. Please register each child individually. Registration is required. After-School Workshop: Bird Masks (Grades 3–6) , Monday, March 14, 5 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Ms. Gina will lead kids through making some fun bird masks using egg cartons. Registration is required.

, Thursday, March 17, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Join in for a cupcake decorating class with Bliss Cupcake Café to celebrate spring and St. Patrick’s Day. Since this program has been popular in the past, the library will be hosting three sessions of this class throughout the month of March. Please look carefully at dates and ages, and only register your student for one session. Registration is required. Mystery Science STEM (Grades 3–6) , Wednesday, March 23, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Kids are invited to complete a mystery science experiment. At the end of the event, everyone will come together to find out what the science experiment is supposed to look like, and the scientific reasoning behind it. Registration is required.

, Thursday, March 24, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Kids are invited to use colored clay to create a sculpture. Registration is required. Cupcake Decorating (Grades K–6) , Friday, March 25, 10 a.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Join in for a cupcake decorating class with Bliss Cupcake Café to celebrate spring and St. Patrick’s Day. Since this program has been popular in the past, the library will be hosting three sessions of this class throughout the month of March. Please look carefully at dates and ages, and only register your student for one session. Registration is required.

ELEMENTARY & TEEN EVENTS

Mathematical Olympiads for Elementary and Middle Schools (MOEMS) (Grades 4–8) , Wednesday, March 2, 9 & 16, 5:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. In partnership with the University of Arkansas, Mathematical Olympiads for Elementary and Middle Schools (MOEMS) is an international opportunity for students to engage with mathematics, strengthen their problem-solving skills and meet with other students. Registration is required.

, Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Grade School Library. Do you need a bit of homework help? Students are welcome to attend drop-in tutoring sessions led by Fayetteville High School National Honor Society students in subjects such as English, mathematics, science and others. Virtual: WordPlay Writers’ Club (Grades 4-12), Tuesdays, 4:30 p.m., Zoom. The WordPlay Writers’ Club provides a weekly virtual meeting place for young authors who are interested in honing their creative skills. The club meets to receive writing prompts and share the projects they’ve been working on.

TEEN EVENTS