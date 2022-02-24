FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library has released its Youth Events Calendar for March, 2022.
In accordance with the City of Fayetteville Ordinance, masks are required for all patrons until further notice. Visit faylib.org/events for registration links and more information on any of the following.
STORY TIMES: Story times this month are live-streamed for the continued safety of patrons and staff.
- Virtual: Baby Bookworms (Birth–24 months), Mondays & Thursdays, 10 a.m.
- Virtual: Preschool Story Time (Ages 3–5), Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.
- Virtual: Toddler Time (Ages 2–3), Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.
- Virtual: Ositos Bilingües: Spanish/English Story Time (Edades 3–5 / Ages 3–5), Lunes, 4 p.m. / Monday, 4 p.m.
FAMILY EVENTS
- Super Saturday: Read with the Razorbacks, Saturday, March 5, 10 a.m., Event Center. Student athletes from the University of Arkansas will be here to read some special books. Registration is required.
- Music Appreciation, Thursday, March 10, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Visiting artist Matt Magerkurth will teach techniques for gaining a deeper understanding of music. Registration is required.
- Super Saturday: Rince Arkansas Academy of Irish Dance, Saturday, March 12, 10 a.m., Event Center. Rince (“ring-kaw”) Arkansas Academy of Irish Dance will perform to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
- Super Saturday: Story Time with Meteorologist Dan Skoff, Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room. Join local meteorologist Dan Skoff for a special story time all about weather. Registration is required.
- Spring Break Movies: Clifford the Big Red Dog (PG), Monday, March 21, 2 p.m., Event Center. It’s Spring Break at Fayetteville Public Library. Join us in the Event Center every day this week for a free family movie. The first free screening is the family comedy “Clifford the Big Red Dog”, rated PG. Seating is first come, first served. No food or drink is allowed in the Event Center.
- Spring Break Movies: PAW Patrol: The Movie (G), Tuesday, March 22, 2 p.m., Event Center. Seating is first come, first served. No food or drink is allowed in the Event Center.
- Spring Break Movies: The Addams Family 2 (PG), Thursday, March 24, 2 p.m., Event Center. Seating is first come, first served. No food or drink is allowed in the Event Center.
- Spring Break Movies: Sing 2 (PG), Friday, March 25, 2 p.m., Event Center. Seating is first come, first served. No food or drink is allowed in the Event Center.
- Super Saturday: Spotlight Characters’ Curious George Show, Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room. Spotlight Characters will be here performing a Curious George show for kids and families. Registration is required.
PRESCHOOL EVENTS
- Music & Movement (Ages 3–6), Friday, March 4, 9:30 & 10:15 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room. This program helps young children develop their skills in listening and following directions while having fun through music and movement! Caregivers will participate with children during the program. Registration is required.
- Preschool Play: Sensory Bins (Ages 3–5), Friday, March 18, 9:30, 10:15 & 11 a.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Pick one of the three 30-minute sessions to explore spring-themed sensory bins with your preschooler. Please register each child individually. Caregivers do not need to register themselves, but we do require adult supervision. Masks are required for all adults and children 5 and older to participate in this program. Registration is required.
- Preschool Steam: The Three Little Pigs (Ages 3–5), Monday, March 28, 3 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. In this program speakers will be discussing architecture, engineering and wind as they read “The Three Little Pigs” and you complete a hands-on experiment. Please register each child individually. Caregivers do not need to register themselves, but we do require adult supervision. Registration is required.
ELEMENTARY EVENTS
- After-School Workshop: Cupcake Decorating (Grades K–2), Thursday, March 3, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Join in for a cupcake decorating class with Bliss Cupcake Café to celebrate spring and St. Patrick’s Day. Since this program has been popular in the past, the library will be hosting three sessions of this class throughout the month of March. Please look carefully at dates and ages, and only register your student for one session. Registration is required.
- Create & Collaborate! (Grades 3–6), Saturday, March 5, 12 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Visiting artist Erin Lorenzen will lead participants in using upcycled materials and basic stitch techniques to create a collaborative craft that will be installed at the library in April, 2022. Participants will receive art kits to create a piece of their own. Registration is required.
- Create & Collaborate! (Grades 7–12), Saturday, March 5, 2:30 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Visiting artist Erin Lorenzen will lead participants in using upcycled materials and basic stitch techniques to create a collaborative craft that will be installed at the library in April, 2022. Participants will receive art kits to create a piece of their own. Registration is required.
- After-School Workshop: Rainbow Weaving (Grades 1–4), Thursday, March 10, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Make looms out of cardboard and weave a project using colorful yarn. Different weaving techniques will be discussed, and the kids will create their own beautiful, woven masterpieces. Please register each child individually. Registration is required.
- After-School Workshop: Bird Masks (Grades 3–6), Monday, March 14, 5 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Ms. Gina will lead kids through making some fun bird masks using egg cartons. Registration is required.
- After-School Workshop: Cupcake Decorating (Grades 2–4), Thursday, March 17, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Join in for a cupcake decorating class with Bliss Cupcake Café to celebrate spring and St. Patrick’s Day. Since this program has been popular in the past, the library will be hosting three sessions of this class throughout the month of March. Please look carefully at dates and ages, and only register your student for one session. Registration is required.
- Mystery Science STEM (Grades 3–6), Wednesday, March 23, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Kids are invited to complete a mystery science experiment. At the end of the event, everyone will come together to find out what the science experiment is supposed to look like, and the scientific reasoning behind it. Registration is required.
- After-School Workshop: Clay Creations (Grades 1–4), Thursday, March 24, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Kids are invited to use colored clay to create a sculpture. Registration is required.
- Cupcake Decorating (Grades K–6), Friday, March 25, 10 a.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Join in for a cupcake decorating class with Bliss Cupcake Café to celebrate spring and St. Patrick’s Day. Since this program has been popular in the past, the library will be hosting three sessions of this class throughout the month of March. Please look carefully at dates and ages, and only register your student for one session. Registration is required.
- After School Workshop: Bird Feeders (Grade K-4), Thursday, March 31, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Ms. Molly will be leading a craft activity making bird feeders. Registration is required.
ELEMENTARY & TEEN EVENTS
- Mathematical Olympiads for Elementary and Middle Schools (MOEMS) (Grades 4–8), Wednesday, March 2, 9 & 16, 5:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. In partnership with the University of Arkansas, Mathematical Olympiads for Elementary and Middle Schools (MOEMS) is an international opportunity for students to engage with mathematics, strengthen their problem-solving skills and meet with other students. Registration is required.
- Homework Helpers (Grades 1–9), Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Grade School Library. Do you need a bit of homework help? Students are welcome to attend drop-in tutoring sessions led by Fayetteville High School National Honor Society students in subjects such as English, mathematics, science and others.
- Virtual: WordPlay Writers’ Club (Grades 4-12), Tuesdays, 4:30 p.m., Zoom. The WordPlay Writers’ Club provides a weekly virtual meeting place for young authors who are interested in honing their creative skills. The club meets to receive writing prompts and share the projects they’ve been working on.
TEEN EVENTS
- Boxed Book Society: Theme Video (Grades 7–12), Tuesday, March 1, 5 p.m., YouTube. Join Ms. Emily as she introduces March’s theme: Retellings. This month’s book is “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn. Our hybrid meeting (options for in-person and virtual) for the Boxed Book Society is Monday, March 28th at 5 p.m. Registrants will receive a book in a book box that also contains delightful treats. Upon registration, patrons can come to the teen library to pick up their book box.
- Create & Collaborate! (Grades 7–12), Saturday, March 5, 2:30 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Teens are invited to use upcycled materials and basic stitch techniques to create a collaborative craft that will be installed at the library in April, 2022. Participants will also receive art kits to create a piece of their own. Registration is required.
- ACT Prep (Grades 8–10), Mondays, 4 p.m., Grade School Library. Are you looking to improve your ACT score? Students are welcome to attend this drop-in tutoring session where they will receive ACT prep from one of the Fayetteville High School National Honor Society students.
- Video Studio 101 (Ages 15+), Tuesday, March 8 & 22, 12 p.m., Video Production Studio. This class will equip patrons with the skills necessary to operate cameras and lights in the Center for Innovation’s video studio. Under the instruction of one of FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians, participants will learn camera operation skills and concepts as well as lighting theory. Registration is required.
- Video Studio 102 (Ages 15+), Wednesday, March 9 & 23, 12 p.m., Video Production Studio. Following the Video 101 class, Video 102 further expands patrons’ skills in the Center for Innovation’s video studio. FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians will teach audio setup and operation, video switching, and basic on-set communication skills. Completion of this class will grant the patron permissions to use all designated equipment in the video studio. Completion of the Video 101 class is required BEFORE completing Video 102 – register separately. Registration is required.
- CFI Foundations: Podcasting Booth (Ages 13+), Sunday, March 13, 3:30 p.m., Podcasting Booth, First Security Bank Board Room. In this class, participants will learn how to set up microphones, headphones, and how to record using the MixPre-3 multitrack field recorder. This is a basic course that will orient patrons to the equipment and tools available in the Center for Innovation. Registration is required.
- Fancy Schmancy Film Club (Grades 5–12), Monday, March 14, 4:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Come enjoy the finer things in life with Miss Molly as you watch and discuss the classic 1916 Charlie Chaplin film “The Immigrant”. Popcorn and tea will be provided. Registration is required.
- Needle Felting (Grades 5–12), Thursday, March 17, 4:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Teens are invited to learn basic techniques for 3D needle felting. Registration is required.
- CFI Foundations: Laser Cutter (Ages 13+), Thursday, March 17, 5 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. This workshop will equip users with the basic skills required to design and develop an Adobe Illustrator file that can be printed on the laser cutting machine. Files created in this class can be printed during Open Maker Labs. Registration is required.
- Video Studio 101 & 102 Combined (Ages 15+), Sunday, March 20, 2 p.m., Video Production Studio. Under the instruction of one of FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians, participants will learn audio setup and operation, video switching and basic on-set communication skills. Completion of this class will grant the patron permissions to use all designated equipment in the video studio. Registration is required.
- Playwriting with TheatreSquared (Grades 5–12), March 21–25, 1 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Chad Dike from TheatreSquared will lead a five-day workshop where teens will write and develop a short play capped off by a reader’s theater performance. Registration is required.
- Teen Theater: Jungle Cruise (PG-13) (Grades 7–12), Monday, March 21, 4 p.m., Event Center. Teens are invited to join us in the Event Center for a free screening of “Jungle Cruise”, rated PG-13. Seating is first come, first served. No food or drink is allowed in the Event Center. Registration is required.
- DIY Duct Tape Zippered Pouch (Grades 5–12), Wednesday, March 23, 1 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. This class will cover the basics of making duct tape “fabric” that is used as a foundation for many fun duct tape crafts. Participants will create a 6”x9” zippered pouch. Registration is required.
- Gamers Unite: Gartic Phone (Grades 5–12), Wednesday, March 23, 4:30 p.m., Schmieding Foundation Teen Project Room. Teens are invited to play Gartic Phone, an artistic take on the game Telephone. Interpret prompts through art and guess what other people are drawing. No art skills are required. Equipment will be provided or you can bring your own smart device to play. Registration is required.
- Teen Theater: Shang-Chi (PG-13) (Grades 7–12), Thursday, March 24, 4 p.m., Event Center. Teens are invited to join us in the Event Center for a free screening of “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”, rated PG-13. Seating is first come, first served. No food or drink is allowed in the Event Center. Registration is required.
- Boxed Book Society: Retellings (Grades 7–12), Monday, March 28, 5 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room. Come chat about books! March’s book is “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn. Registrants are welcome to join us in the venue that is most comfortable for them. Registration is required.
- Fabrication Lab Orientation (Ages 13+), Tuesday, March 1, 15 & 29, 11:30 a.m. and Tuesday, March 8 & 22, 3 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. This workshop will equip patrons with the skills to safely operate the tools within the Fabrication Lab so that they can begin to plan their first maker project. Completion of this orientation class will result in ongoing access to the Fabrication Lab during open maker hours. Registration is required.
- Open Maker Lab (Ages 13+), Multiple dates, check calendar for availability, Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Have you completed Fabrication Lab Orientation and are ready to start making? This is your chance to start working on your project. Machines are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is required.