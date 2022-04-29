FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library has released its calendar of events for the month of May.

According to a press release, masks are recommended for unvaccinated patrons per city health guidelines. Masks are no longer required for those who are fully vaccinated.

CLASSES, LECTURES & WORKSHOPS

Yoga @ FPL, Mondays, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room. A team of volunteer yoga instructors will teach a variety of in-person yoga classes every week.

Mindfulness Meditation, Tuesdays, 9:15 a.m., Art & Movement Room.

Instructor Nic Bellegarde will teach mindfulness through meditation every week. Registration is required.

Virtual: Book Chatter, Wednesday, May 4 & 18, 4 p.m. Zoom. This friendly discussion allows FPL readers to share what they have been reading, and also lets them give and get new book recommendations. Meetings are held the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month. Registration is required.

Clases de GED, Viernes, 10 a.m. / Fridays, 10 a.m. Ann Henry Board Room. La instructora Ayme Villanueva de Crowder College dirigirá este curso de 24 semanas para preparar y obtener un diploma de equivalencia de secundaria. Este curso será dirigido completamente en español. Una tableta y los materiales de estudio de Desarrollo Educativo General (GED) son gratuitos para los participantes elegibles. Es necesario registrarse.

Instructor Ayme Villanueva from Crowder College will lead this 24-week course to prepare and earn a high school equivalency diploma. This course will be led completely in Spanish. A tablet and General Educational Development (GED) study materials are free for eligible participants. Registration is required.

Savings Success, Tuesday, May 3, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. FPL has partnered with Credit Counseling of Arkansas to help participants will identify financial goals, discuss strategies to reduce expenses and plan the steps to achieve their savings goals. Registration is required.

Author Talk: Visiting Artist Allison Blevins – “Handbook for the Newly Disabled, A Lyric Memoir”, Wednesday, May 4, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Visiting Artist Allison Blevins will discuss her book “Handbook for the Newly Disabled, A Lyric Memoir”, followed by book sales and signing. Registration is required.

Basics of Comic Storytelling with John Lucas, Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m., Art & Movement Room. John Lucas, Marvel/DC artist and inker, will be discussing the basics of comic book storytelling such as camera angles, panel shapes and the overall process of visually interpreting a story. Registration is required.

Walk & Talk: History of Wilson Park with J.B. Hogan, Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m., External Venue: Wilson Park. Award-winning author and historian J.B. Hogan will lead a walking tour and talk about the history of Wilson Park and the surrounding area. Registration is required.

Conquer the Kitchen: Eggs Benedict, Saturday, May 7, 2 p.m., Teaching Kitchen. The kitchen team will teach techniques to prepare tasty Eggs Benedict. Registration is required.

Author Talk: LaDonna Humphrey – “The Girl I Never Knew: Who Killed Melissa Witt?,” Saturday, May 7, 2 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Author and investigative journalist LaDonna Humphrey will discuss her true-crime novel “The Girl I Never Knew: Who Killed Melissa Witt?”. Books will be available for sale and signing following the event. Registration is required.

Intro to Microsoft Publisher, Wednesday, May 11, 10 a.m., First Security Bank Board Room. This class will show participants how to create different documents in Microsoft Publisher, including newsletters, brochures and more. Registration is required.

English Ancestors, Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room. This genealogy class will discuss background knowledge of England and the importance of knowing where and how your ancestor lived. Please bring your English ancestral tree and questions. Registration is required.

Introduction to Filmmaking – With Visiting Artist Aaron Szabo, Saturday, May 14 & 21, 1 p.m., Video Production Studio. This class will cover the basics of operating video cameras and lighting. Participants will also go over standard grip gear, three axis gimbals, internal camera settings and color profiles. Registration is required.

Explorative Dance with Lela Besom, Tuesday, May 17, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Instructor Lela Besom will teach dancers to use their imagination and practice mindful body awareness to explore movement and their deep inner worlds. This is an inclusive, welcoming, all-levels adult class. No experience necessary. Registration is required.

Credit Voyage, Tuesday, May 17, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Credit Counseling of Arkansas (CCOA) will help participants identify financial goals, discuss the impact of credit, and choose strategies to maintain, improve or establish credit. Registration is required.

Ekphrasis Poetry – With Visiting Artist Allison Blevins, Wednesday, May 18, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Visiting artist Allison Blevins will teach participants about ekphrasis, the use of detailed descriptions of visual art as a literary device. Registration is required.

Introduction to Genealogy, Thursday, May 19, 6 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room. In this class, participants will learn about HeritageQuest and the genealogy tools available at the library and will tour the Grace Keith Genealogy collection. Registration is required.

Sewing Class: Zippered Bags, Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m., Art & Movement Room. Local sewing instructors Dollie Resh and Jane Millette will teach participants how to make a zippered bag with a sewing machine. Some experience with a sewing machine is preferred, but not required. Registration is required.

Lifestyle of 19th Century Rural Britons, Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room. In this genealogy presentation, participants will learn about class system, education, family structure, housing and food, occupation, taxation, and wages in the 1800s. Registration is required.

Pride Parade Prep, Saturday, May 21, 2 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Join us for a drop-in craft session to prepare for next month’s NWA Pride Parade. There will be supplies available for attendees to make posters for the parade. All are welcome to join.

Navigating Debt, Tuesday, May 24, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. In this class, participants will learn strategies to ease credit card, student loan and medical debt, and create a roadmap to get out of debt. Registration is required.

A Crypto Conversation, Wednesday, May 25, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Brad Schiller will teach participants what bitcoin and cryptocurrencies are, and why they are an exciting new technology worth exploring. Registration is required.

Independence at Home, Thursday, May 26, 2 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Join professionals from various agencies for a lecture and panel discussion designed to provide strategies for those living independently with a disability, or simply any community member who might encounter challenges navigating the structures of daily life due to age. Registration is required.

Getting to the Dawes Roll, Thursday, May 26, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. In this hands-on genealogy class, participants will learn how to begin Native research with resources they can access at the library and home. Registration is required.

Visiting Artist Showcase: Erin Lorenzen, Thursday, May 26, 6 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room. Visiting artist Erin Lorenzen will discuss the creation of a collaborative fiber art piece made with the help of patrons of all ages that will be displayed in the lobby. This event will allow participants to view this piece, hear about its creation and see more of Erin’s work. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is required.

Walk & Talk: The Good, the Bad and the In-Between – An hour of Fayetteville Square History with J.B. Hogan, Saturday, May 28, 10 a.m., Blair Entrance Mountain & School. Award-winning author and historian J.B. Hogan will lead a walking tour and talk about the history of the Fayetteville Square and the surrounding area. Registration is required.

Ashtyn Barbaree Album Release, Saturday, May 28, 2 p.m., Event Center. Local singer-songwriter Ashtyn Barbaree will play songs off her new album, “Better Luck Next Time”, as well as old favorites. Registration is required.

From the Concrete – An Open-Mic Night, Tuesday, May 31, 5:30 – 9 p.m., Event Center. Join us as we partner with Interform and Bxmbi to host From the Concrete, an open-mic night featuring Jasper Logan and Baang. Registration is required.

NONPROFIT & SMALL BUSINESS RESOURCE CENTER

Through the NPSB program, FPL provides courses related to grant funding opportunities, nonprofit basics, research marketing trends and entrepreneurship. It offers online and print resources, free workshops and more.

Practice Your Pitch/Professional Headshots, Thursday, May 5, 9:30 a.m., Photography Studio, Podcasting Booth. Individuals from the business community have an opportunity to practice an “elevator pitch” to market their business or product, rehearse a speech or prepare for job interviews in a soundproof booth, and get a quality headshot for a website or social media profile. Registration is required.

Small Business Funding Panel Discussion, Thursday, May 19, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Join local funding organizations for a discussion on options for small business owners and entrepreneurs. Registration is required.

FPL BOOK CLUBS

Book clubs have resumed in-person meetings. Copies of selected books are available at the Reference Desk and through curbside pickup.

Book Talk at Night | “The Beekeeper of Aleppo” by Christy Lefteri, Monday, May 2, 6:30 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room.

Books & Brews (Apple Blossom) | “The Vapors” by David Hill, Wednesday, May 4, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Company | 1550 E Zion Rd #1.

Book Talk | “American Spy” by Lauren Wilkinson, Monday, May 9, 1 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room.

Books & Brews (El Sol) | “Hell in the Heartland” by Jax Miller, Tuesday, May 10, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant | 2630 E Citizens Dr #21.

Crimes and Clues | “Blanche Cleans Up” by Barbara Neely, Thursday, May 12, 9:30 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room.

Sleuth or Consequences | “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman, Tuesday, May 24, 6 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room.

CENTER FOR INNOVATION

Classes are intended for patrons ages 13 and up unless noted differently.

Video Studio 101 & 102 Combined, Sunday, May 8 & 22, 2 p.m., Thursday, May 26, 2 p.m., Video Production Studio. Under the instruction of one of FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians, participants will learn audio setup and operation, video switching, and basic on-set communication skills. Completion of this class will grant the patron permissions to use all designated equipment in the video studio. Registration is required.

CFI Foundations: Laser Cutter, Thursday, May 12, 5 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. This workshop will equip users with the basic skills required to design and develop an Adobe Illustrator file that can be printed on the laser cutting machine. Files created in this class can be printed during Open Maker Labs. Registration is required.

CFI Foundations: 3D Design, Thursday, May 19, 5 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Participants will learn about TinkerCAD: a free, easy-to-use web application that will equip participants with the fundamentals of 3D design. Models made during this class can be printed on our 3D printers during Open Maker Labs or can be picked up at a later date. Registration is required.

ON DISPLAY

Art Exhibitions

“Inverse Inclusion – Embracing Relationships & Collaboration” by U of A’s Inclusive Art Pedagogy Class & Life Styles Community Members, Monday, March 21–Friday, May 13, Fiction Collection.

“Fay Jones Photography” on loan from City of Fayetteville and UA Special Collections, Monday, May 16–Monday, June 20, Mag/Media Wing.

Various works by Visiting Artist Erin Lorenzen, Friday, May 20–Saturday, July 31, Lucky Day Gallery.