FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library has released its May Calendar of Youth Events.

Masks are recommended for unvaccinated patrons per city health guidelines. Masks are no longer required for those who are fully vaccinated. Visit faylib.org/events for registration links and more information on any of the following.

STORYTIMES

All storytimes will be held in the Walmart Story Time Room at reduced capacity. To attend, patrons can request tickets at the Preschool Desk starting at 9 a.m. on the day of their chosen story time.

Baby Bookworms (Birth–24 months), Mondays & Thursdays, 10 a.m.

Preschool Story Time (Ages 3–5), Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.

Toddler Time (Ages 2–3), Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.

Ositos Bilingües: Spanish/English Story Time (Edades 3–5 / Ages 3–5), Lunes, 4 p.m. / Mondays, 4 p.m.

FAMILY EVENTS

Family Game Night with Community Connections, Saturday, May 2, 4:30 pm., Walmart Story Time Room. In partnership with the nonprofit Community Connections, the library is hosting an evening of family board games designed for children of varying abilities and their families. Registration is required.

Super Saturday: Free Comic Book Day, Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m.–12 p.m., Children’s Library. Celebrate Free Comic Book Day with fun activities including bounce houses, crafts, costumed characters, a special performance by Spotlight Characters and more. Participants are encouraged to wear superhero shirts or costumes to the event.

Super Saturday: Día de los niños/Día de los libros | Children’s Day/Book Day, Saturday, May 14, 10 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room. Join Ms. Diana for a special bilingual (English/Spanish) story time celebrating el día de los niños/el día de los libros (Children’s Day/ Book Day)! Following the story time, we will have a craft available in the craft room of the children’s library.

¡Acompañe a Ms. Diana para una hora de cuentos bilingüe (inglés /español) especial que celebra el día de los niños/el día de los libros (Children’s Day/Book Day)! Después del tiempo de cuentos, tendremos disponible una manualidad en la sala de manualidades de la biblioteca infantil.

Registration is required.

Super Saturday: Story Time with Ashley Franklin, Saturday, May 21, 10 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room. Local author Ashley Franklin will read her two books, “Not Quite Snow White” and “Better Together, Cinderella”, followed by a craft.

Visiting Artist Showcase: Erin Lorenzen, Thursday, May 26, 6 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room. Visiting Artist Erin Lorenzen will discuss the creation of a collaborative fiber art piece made with the help of patrons of all ages that will be displayed in the lobby. This event will allow participants to view this piece, hear about its creation and see more of Erin’s work. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is required.

PRESCHOOL EVENTS

Music & Movement (Ages 3–6), Friday, May 6, 9:30 & 10:15 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room. This program helps young children develop their skills in listening and following directions through music and movement! Caregivers will participate with children during the program. Registration is required.

Preschool Play: Baby & Toddler Sensory Play

Friday, May 13, 9:30–11:30 a.m., Walmart Story Time Room. This is a drop-in event for open-ended play with toys and to explore sensory bins with your baby or toddler. Caregivers will participate with children during the program.

Preschool Play: Sensory Bins (Ages 3–5), Friday, May 20, 9:30 a.m.–12 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. This is a drop-in event to explore sensory bins with your preschooler. Adult supervision is required, and be aware that there will be small choking hazards.

ELEMENTARY EVENTS

After School Workshop: Games on the Glade (Grades 1–4), Thursday, May 5, 4 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Gathering Glade. Join Ms. Jessica and Ms. Emily on the Gathering Glade for some fun outdoor activities, including a big parachute and other fun lawn games. In the event of inclement weather, an alternate location will be the Walmart Story Time Room. Registration is required.

Relay Races (Ages 5–8), Tuesday, May 10, 4 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Gathering Glade. Join FPL and the City of Fayetteville for an active way to learn about recycling. Teams will race against each other to try to correctly separate items into trash or recycling. Please register each child individually. Registration is required.

After-School Workshop: Sketching on the Square (Grades 3–6), Thursday, May 12, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. Kids are invited to join us for a walk to the square to sketch flowers. Registration is required.

After-School Workshop: Fairy Houses (Grades 2–6), Wednesday, May 18, 4 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Gathering Glade. Participants will create a fairy house from leaves, bark, twigs and other materials. In partnership with the City of Fayetteville and in celebration of Historical Preservation Month, participants will also learn about Fay Jones and the treehouses he built in elementary and high school. Registration is required.

After-School Workshop: Nature Art (Grades 1–4), Thursday, May 19, 4 p.m., Starr Foundation Children’s Craft Room. In this after-school workshop, participants will create a mixed-media art piece with watercolors and leaf rubbings. Registration is required.

ELEMENTARY & TEEN EVENTS

Wordplay Writers’ Club (Grades 4 – 12), Tuesdays, May 3, 10 & 17, 4:30 p.m., Teen Project Room. The WordPlay Writers’ Club provides a weekly meeting place for young authors who are interested in honing their creative skills. The club meets to receive writing prompts and share the projects they’ve been working on. Registration is required.

TEEN EVENTS

Basics of Comic Storytelling with John Lucas (Grades 7+), Saturday, May 7, 10 a.m., Art & Movement Room. John Lucas, Marvel/DC artist and inker, will be discussing the basics of comic book storytelling such as camera angles, panel shapes and the overall process of visually interpreting a story. Registration is required.

Video Studio 101 & 102 Combined (Ages 15+), Sunday, May 8 & 22, 2 p.m., Thursday, May 26, 2 p.m., Video Production Studio. Under the instruction of one of FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians, participants will learn audio setup and operation, video switching, and basic on-set communication skills. Completion of this class will grant the patron permission to use all designated equipment in the video studio. Registration is required.

CFI Foundations: Laser Cutter (Ages 13+), Thursday, May 12, 5 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. This workshop will equip users with the basic skills required to design and develop an Adobe Illustrator file that can be printed on the laser cutting machine. Files created in this class can be printed during Open Maker Labs. Registration is required.

Introduction to Filmmaking – With Visiting Artist Aaron Szabo, Saturday, May 14 & 21, 1 p.m., Video Production Studio. This class will cover the basics of operating video cameras and lighting. Participants will also go over standard grip gear, three-axis gimbals, internal camera settings and color profiles. Registration is required.

CFI Foundations: 3D Design (Ages 13+), Thursday, May 19, 5 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Participants will learn about TinkerCAD: a free, easy-to-use web application that will equip participants with the fundamentals of 3D design. Models made during this class can be printed on our 3D printers during Open Maker Labs or can be picked up at a later date. Registration is required.

Boxed Book Society (Grades 7–12), Monday, May 23, 5 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room, Zoom. Come chat about books! May’s book is “Dig” by A.S. King. Registrants are welcome to join us in the venue that is most comfortable for them. Registration is required.

CFI for Teens: Soldering Workshop (Grades 7–12), Monday, May 23, 4:30 & 5:30 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Teens are invited to learn how to use soldering items and complete wearable circuits. Registration is required.