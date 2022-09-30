FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library has released an October calendar of events for youth of all ages.

Masks are recommended for unvaccinated patrons per city health guidelines. Masks are no longer required for those who are fully vaccinated.

Visit faylib.org/events for registration links and more information on any of the following.

STORY TIMES

All story times will be held in the Story Time Room.

Baby Bookworms (Birth–24 months), Mondays & Thursdays, 10 a.m.

Preschool Story Time (Ages 3–5), Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 9:30 a.m.

Toddler Time (Ages 2–3), Tuesdays & Wednesdays, 10:30 a.m.

Read for the Record Story Time, Thursday, October 27, 4:30 p.m.

Jumpstart’s Read for the Record is a nationwide shared-reading experience that brings communities together to read the same book on the same day to share in the joy and connection of reading. Join our librarians and members of the University of Arkansas’ chapter of Kappa Delta Pi for this special story time experience that will include a take-home craft.

FAMILY EVENTS

Super Saturday: Mömandpöp, Saturday, October 1, 10 a.m., Event Center. Mömandpöp are a musical duo who bring all their whimsy and fun to this family show.

NWAAT Presents “The Taming of the Shrew”, Saturday, October 1, 3 p.m., Walker Community Room. The Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater (NWAAT) will present the audio play “The Taming of the Shrew”, directed by Deborah Goff. This version is based upon the adaptation done for the Columbia Broadcasting System in 1937.

Community Vaccine Clinic, Monday, October 3, 4 p.m., Walker Community Room. In partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, the library is hosting a community vaccine and health screening clinic. Free Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for anyone 5 years and older. Blood pressure, body mass index and A1C checks will also be available. Participants that take a short survey will receive a $20 gift card.

Pumpkin Painting with Community Connections, Monday, October 3, 4:30 p.m., Children’s Craft Room. Participants will join Community Connections for an evening of pumpkin painting. This program is designed to be inclusive and welcoming to children of all abilities. Registration is required.

Maker Faire, Saturday, October 8, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Various Locations. From animators to cosplay creators, bike makers to scientists and even hobbyist 3D printers, Maker Faire is where beginners and experts of all ages come together to show what’s being made in NWA. This event will feature workshops, performances, demonstrations, live music, food trucks, vendors and more.

Lego Building, Saturday, October 8, 10­–11 a.m., Story Time Room. Drop in for some Lego-building fun. Adult supervision is required.

CFI Family: Laser Engraved Pumpkins, Tuesday, October 11, 5 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Participants will use the laser engraver to carve designs onto pumpkins. While waiting for the engraver, participants will have the opportunity to paint pumpkins. Registration is required.

Super Saturday: TheatreSquared Interactive Story Time, Saturday, October 15, 10 a.m., Walker Community Room. Join in for an interactive story time with TheaterSquared.

Literature Comes to Life – Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Saturday, October 15, 1 p.m., Event Center. Join Ballet Arkansas for a 45-minute interactive exploration of “Dracula,” Bram Stoker’s legendary novel. The event includes a unique lecture demonstration, paired readings with a live dance performance, a guided improvisation and a Q & A.

Super Saturday: Halloween Story Time with Ms. Emily, Saturday, October 22, 10 a.m., Story Time Room, Ms. Emily will read Halloween stories followed by a craft.

CFI Family: Heat Press Collage Bags (Ages 8–12), Saturday, October 22, 10 & 11 a.m., 1 & 2 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Caregivers and their children will design and create a collage bag. There will be four sessions of the same program. Registration is required.

Be(A)ware Allergy-Friendly Halloween Extravaganza, Saturday, October 29, 10 a.m., Event Center. The event will begin with a special Halloween show by Mömandpöp. After the show, kids are invited to visit various allergy-friendly trick-or-treat stations around the library, and enjoy games and bouncy houses on the Gathering Glade. FPL is excited to partner with Hedberg Allergy, Big Box Karaoke and KUAF to bring the Be(A)ware Allergy-Friendly Halloween event to the library for the second year in a row.

PRESCHOOL EVENTS

Preschool Play: Pumpkin Crafts (Ages 2+), Friday, October 7, 9 a.m.–11:30 a.m., Children’s Craft Room. The craft room will be set up with several different pumpkin-themed crafts that are ideal for preschool-aged children. Stop by to craft with your kids.

Preschool Play: Sensory Bins (Ages 3–5),Friday, October 23, 9:30–11:30 a.m., Children’s Craft Room. This is a drop-in event to explore sensory bins with your preschooler. Adult supervision is required. Be aware that there will be small choking hazards.

ELEMENTARY EVENTS

After-School Workshop: Birds of Prey (Grades K–4), Thursday, October 6, 4 p.m., Story Time Room. Lynn Sciumbato from Morning Star Wildlife Rehabilitation Center will talk about the different birds they work with. Sciumbato will bring a special avian guest for the kids to see and meet. Registration is required.

After-School Workshop: Nature Journaling (Grades 2–6), Thursday, October 13, 4 p.m., Children’s Craft Room. Participants will explore the Ramble as they write and draw in journals that will be provided, and a variety of prompts and ideas will be explored. Children should be prepared to walk and explore an outdoor setting. The Ramble is a wooded park adjacent to the Fayetteville Public Library; it features trails, elevated boardwalks, creeks and paths all within a beautiful, forested space. Registration is required.

Mathematical Olympiads for Elementary and Middle Schools (MOEMS) (Grades 4–6), Wednesday, October 19 & 26, 5:30 p.m., Children’s Craft Room, In partnership with the University of Arkansas, Mathematical Olympiads for Elementary and Middle Schools (MOEMS) is an international opportunity for students to engage with mathematics, strengthen their problem-solving skills and meet with other students. Registration is required.

Homeschool Workshop: Nature Journaling (Grades K–6), Monday, October 26, 1 p.m., Children’s Craft Room. Participants will explore the Ramble as they write and draw in journals. Journals will be provided, and a variety of prompts and ideas will be explored. Children should be prepared to walk and explore an outdoor setting. The Ramble is a wooded park adjacent to the Fayetteville Public Library. It features trails, elevated boardwalks, creeks and paths all within a beautiful, forested space. Registration is required.

After-School Workshop: Spooky Cupcakes (Grades 1–5), Thursday, October 27, 4 p.m., Children’s Craft Room. Join Ms. Emily for a cupcake decorating class. We will be making several Halloween-themed designs using icing and other edible treats. Registration is required.

Homeschool Workshop: Spooky Cupcakes (Ages 6–12), Monday, October 31, 1 p.m., Children’s Craft Room. Join in to make several Halloween-themed designs using icing and other edible treats. Registration is required.

ELEMENTARY & TEEN EVENTS

Homework Helpers (Grades 1–9), Tuesday, 4 p.m., Grade School Library. Do you need a bit of homework help? Students are welcome to attend drop-in tutoring sessions led by Fayetteville High School National Honor Society students in subjects such as English, mathematics, science and others.

WordPlay Writers’ Club (Grades 4–12), Tuesdays, 4:30 p.m., Teen Project Room, Zoom. The WordPlay Writers’ Club provides a weekly meeting place for young authors who are interested in honing their creative writing skills. The club meets to receive writing prompts and share the projects they’ve been working on. Email teenquestions@faylib.org to sign up.

Literature Comes to Life – Bram Stoker’s “Dracula” (Grades 3–12), Saturday, October 15, 1 p.m., Event Center. Join Ballet Arkansas for a 45-minute interactive exploration of “Dracula”, Bram Stoker’s legendary novel. The event includes a unique lecture demonstration, paired readings with a live dance performance, a guided improvisation and a Q & A.

Mathematical Olympiads for Elementary and Middle Schools (MOEMS) (Grades 6–8), Wednesday, October 19 & 26, 5:30 p.m., Teen Project Room. In partnership with the University of Arkansas, Mathematical Olympiads for Elementary and Middle Schools (MOEMS) is an international opportunity for students to engage with mathematics, strengthen their problem-solving skills and meet with other students. Registration is required.

TEEN EVENTS

ACT Prep (Grades 8–10), Mondays, 4 p.m., Grade School Library. Students are welcome to attend this drop-in tutoring session where they will receive ACT prep from one of the National Honor Society students from Fayetteville High School.

AMC Study Group (Grades 8–12), Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., Teen Project Room. In partnership with the University of Arkansas, the AMC is a nationwide mathematics competition for high school students. The AMC 10 is for students in grade 10 and below; AMC 12 for students in grade 12 and below. The tests include challenging and fun problems in algebra, probability, geometry, combinatorics and trigonometry. The study group will meet to discuss general problem-solving strategies and to work on problems from previous years. Registration is required.

CFI Orientation: Video Studio (Ages 15+), Tuesday, October 4 & 18, 11 a.m., Video Production Studio. Under the instruction of one of FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians, participants will learn audio setup and operation, video switching, and basic on-set communication skills. Completion of this class will grant the patron permissions to use all designated equipment in the video studio. Registration is required.

Spooky Color Pencil Drawing with Haley Clancy Inyart (Grades 5–12), Tuesday, October 4, 11 & 18, 4:30 p.m., Children’s Craft Room. Join local artist Haley Clancy Inyart in this three-part series to make spooky color pencil drawings, just in time for the spooky season. Attendance at all three sessions is required. Registration is required.

ACT Prep Overview with College Access Initiative (Grades 8–12), Wednesday, October 5, 5 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room. This workshop will help students conquer the balance between speed and accuracy on the ACT, remove mental blocks that inhibit performance, gain familiarity and confidence with the test format, and understand the role the test plays in the college planning process. Registration is required.

Gamers Unite: Beatsaber (Ages 13–18), Thursday, October 6, 4:30 p.m., Virtual Reality Studio. The monthly gaming meetup for teens goes to the Virtual Reality Studio this month. Put on your VR goggles and test your rhythm skills on Beatsaber. Registration is required.

CFI Foundations: Podcast Booth (Ages 13+), Sunday, October 9, 2 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room, Podcasting Booth. In this class, participants will learn how to set up microphones, headphones, and how to record using the MixPre-3 multitrack field recorder. This is a basic course that will orient patrons to the equipment and tools available in the Center for Innovation. Registration is required.

Talavera Tile Painting (Grades 5–12), Monday, October 10, 4:30 p.m., Teen Project Room. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by painting a traditional Talavera style tile. Talavera is a Spanish and Mexican art that uses a variety of colors from classic blue and white, to vibrant oranges, yellows and reds. Registration is required.

Teen Cuisine: Spooky Snacks (Grades 5–12), Monday, October 17, 4:30 p.m., Teaching Kitchen. Trick and treat your friends and family with these fun and festive Halloween-inspired finger foods. Aprons and hairnets will be provided per safety guidelines, but participants may bring their own hat to wear. This program does include wheat, soy, nuts, eggs and dairy. Registration is required.

CFI Teen: Laser Engrave Pumpkins (Grades 5–12), Wednesday, October 19, 5 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Participants will use the laser engraver to carve designs onto pumpkins. While waiting for the engraver, participants will have the opportunity to paint pumpkins. Registration is required.

Gingerdead Houses (Grades 5–12), Thursday, October 20, 4:30 p.m., Teen Project Room. Time to get in the Halloween spirit with a haunted twist on the traditional gingerbread house. Students will decorate frightening abodes for gruesome ghouls. Frosting and house will be supplied, but participants need to bring their own candies. Registration is required.

Boxed Book Society: Monsters (Grades 7–12), Monday, October 24, 5 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room, Zoom. Come chat about books. October’s book is “Beasts of Prey” by Ayana Gray. Registrants are welcome to join in the venue that is most comfortable for them. Registration is required.

CFI Foundations: 3D Design (Ages 13+), Wednesday, October 26, 5 p.m., Center for Innovation. Join in to go over TinkerCAD: a free, easy-to-use web application that will equip participants with the fundamentals of 3D design. Models made during this class can be printed on our 3D printers during Open Maker Labs, or can be picked up at a later date. Registration is required.

Applications 101 (Grades 9–12), Wednesday, October 26, 5 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room. Join College Access Initiative for a presentation that will review the admissions and scholarship application processes, as well as some things to consider as you continue your college search. Registration is required.

Writing about YOU! Scholarship Essay Writing (Grades 9–12), Thursday, October 27, 5 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room. This workshop will provide students with more insight into the scholarship process and will help them start brainstorming to write a scholarship-winning essay. Registration is required.

The Psychology of Card Magic, Saturday, October 29, 3 p.m., Walker Community Room. Magician and psychologist Ph.D. Dar-Wei Chen will perform card tricks and then reveal some of the psychological concepts and techniques that power the tricks.