FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library has released a calendar of events coming in July.

According to a press release, masks are recommended for unvaccinated patrons per city health guidelines. Masks are no longer required for those who are fully vaccinated.

CLASSES, LECTURES & WORKSHOPS

Yoga @ FPL, Mondays, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room. A team of volunteer yoga instructors will teach a variety of in-person yoga classes every week.

Mindfulness Meditation, Thursdays, 5:30 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Instructor Nic Bellegarde will teach mindfulness through meditation every week. Registration is required.

Mountain Street Stage: Jude Brothers, Sunday, July 3, 2 p.m., Event Center. Jude Brothers will continue the 2022 Mountain Street Stage concert series. They use a variety of stringed instruments and dynamic singing to combine elements of chamber and folk music.

Freeform Fiber Art, Wednesday, July 6, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room. In this stress-free art class, participants will use extra fabric, magazines and newspapers to make collages. All supplies will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring something from home to use as a base, such as a picture frame or notebook. Registration is required.

Conquer the Kitchen: All About Meringue, Saturday, July 9, 2 p.m., Walker Family Teaching Kitchen. Join in to master meringues and learn how to avoid the common pitfalls associated with this luscious topping. Registration is required.

Mountain Street Stage: Daniel Bennett Group, Sunday, July 10, 2 p.m., Event Center. The Daniel Bennett Group will continue the 2022 Mountain Street Stage concert series. Daniel Bennett is an accomplished jazz musician who plays the saxophone, flute and clarinet. He will be accompanied by bass, drums and guitar.

Tattoo You – Design Your Own Tattoo, Sunday, July 10, 2 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Program participants will draft their personal tattoo designs using an assortment of drawing and painting supplies. Three artists from Stigma Ink Tattoo Studio will share tattooing history and advise attendees on their designs. Registration is required.

Landscape Your Yard to Stop Stormwater, Monday, July 11, 10 a.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Stormwater educator Jane Maginot and environmental scientist Eric Fuselier will lead this educational discussion focusing on low-impact tools that can be used to mitigate the more damaging effects of stormwater on homes. Registration is required.

Developing Your Power Statement, Monday, July 11, 6 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room. Jessica Whalen will lead this one-hour workshop where participants craft power statements for their brand, business or organization. Registration is required.

Seed Savers Film & Discussion, Monday, July 11, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. View the short documentary “Seed Savers: Janisse Ray Visits Ira Wallace” by Ethan Payne, then listen to a discussion by Seed Saver Ira Wallace and environmental writer Janisse Ray. They will discuss climate change, plants and southern environments.

Community Vaccine Clinic, Wednesday, July 13, 12:30–3:30 p.m., Ziegler Reception Room.

In partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, the library is hosting a community vaccine clinic. Free Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for anyone 5 years and older. Participants that take a short survey will receive a $20 gift card.

All About Sharks, Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Laurel Lamb of the University of Arkansas Museum will lecture about sharks. Participants will have the opportunity to experience sharks through direct interaction with specimens from the UA Museum’s collection.

Theatre Play, Wednesdays, July 13–August 3, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Join Simone Cottrell for a series of classes in which participants will learn theatre exercises. This series does not include a performance aspect and no prior theatre experience is necessary. Registration is required.

Chocolate Mold Making, Thursday, July 14, 3 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab, Walker Family Teaching Kitchen. Participants will begin in the Center for Innovation’s Fabrication and Robotics Lab to learn about the Mayku Formbox, a vacuum form mold maker, and discover fun ways to create custom molds. From there, they will head to the Walker Family Teaching Kitchen and will make gourmet chocolates with custom molds. Registration is required.

Sewing Class: Aprons, Saturday, July 16, 10 a.m., Art & Movement Room. Local sewing instructors Dollie Resh and Jane Millette will teach participants how to make an apron with a sewing machine. Some experience with a sewing machine is preferred, but not required. Registration is required.

The Extraction of Salt from Water by Caddo Indians, Saturday, July 16, 2 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Join Michelle Megan Rathgaber from the University of Arkansas’ System Arkansas Archeological Survey to peek into the lives of the Caddo Indians and their use of the water in marshes in southern Arkansas.

Mountain Street Stage: Dylan Blackthorn, Sunday, July 17, 2 p.m., Event Center. Dylan Blackthorn will continue the 2022 Mountain Street Stage concert series. Hailing from Austin, TX, Blackthorn is an accordion-driven singer, songwriter, composer, poet and tarotlogist. He will be performing a set of traditional Jewish folk music and a set of original songs.

Learn Vintage Swing Dancing, Tuesday, July 19, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Sydnie Kleinhenz will teach participants to lindy hop in the style of swing dancing that originated in the 1930s, East Coast Swing and other dance styles. Registration is required.

Grooves: Classical & Jazz Intermixed, Wednesday, July 20, 6 p.m., Event Center. Chamber Music on the Mountain Artists and the Fayetteville Jazz Collective Nonet will perform a free concert filled with classical chamber music repertoire that is jazz-influenced, as well as jazz repertoire that is classically inspired.

Introduction to Publishing – With Visiting Artist Allison Blevins, Wednesday, July 20, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. In this class, participants will learn various submission management systems and discuss the submission process. Attendees will leave with an inside look into how editors and publishers evaluate and select work. They will also learn the pros and cons of self-publishing. Registration is required.

The Greening of the Earth, Saturday, July 23, 2 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Join Eric Fuselier as he brings the history of plant evolution to life with this introduction to paleobotany. Learn how plants have evolved on land since the first algae appeared over 750 million years ago. In addition to this presentation, participants will see real fossil specimens from Fuselier’s private collection.

Lotería, Saturday, July 23, 2 p.m., Art & Movement Room. ¡Acompáñenos a una tarde de Lotería con toda la familia! Jugaremos la nueva versión del juego original: Millennial Lotería. Este evento es bilingüe. Saber jugarlo es útil pero no obligatorio. Join in for an afternoon of Lotería with the whole family. Visitors will play using the Millennial Lotería deck, a new take on the original game. Familiarity with the game is helpful but not required.

Micheaux Film Lab Networking Social, Saturday, July 23, 6 p.m., J.B. and Johnelle Hunt Family Center for Innovation, Ziegler Reception Room. Join the Micheaux Award and Film Labs for a networking social. Participants will enjoy a film screening highlighting creations from the Summer 2022 Micheaux Film Labs, followed by a panel discussion from Micheaux awardees. Registration is required.

Lego Building for Adults, Sunday, July 24, 1 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Lego sets have come a long way and are celebrating 90 years of building. Join instructor April Fisher for a story-building activity, history of Lego, and fun facts and information about Brickworld 2022 projects. Registration is required.

Mountain Street Stage: Western Swing Rules, Sunday, July 24, 2 p.m., Event Center. Western Swing Rules will continue the 2022 Mountain Street Stage concert series. They are Arkansas’ only western swing band currently nominated for Western Swing Group of the Year by the Academy of Western Artists.

Introduction to Genealogy, Thursday, July 28, 6 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room. In this class, participants will learn about HeritageQuest and the genealogy tools available at the library. They will tour the Grace Keith Genealogy collection. Registration is required.

The Animals’ Symphony, Saturday, July 30, 2 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Nikola Radan, a professor of music at the University of Arkansas, will walk participants through famous musical compositions that were inspired by the sounds of nature.

Mountain Street Stage: Will Johnson, Sunday, July 31, 2 p.m., Event Center. Will Johnson will continue the 2022 Mountain Street Stage concert series. He is very prolific as a solo and contributing musician, having played in bands such as Centro-Matic, Monsters of Folk (featuring Jim James, M Ward, and Conor Oberst) and Overseas.

NONPROFIT & SMALL BUSINESS RESOURCE CENTER

Through the NPSB program, FPL provides courses related to grant funding opportunities, nonprofit basics, research marketing trends and entrepreneurship. It offers online and print resources, free workshops and more.

Virtual: Employee to Entrepreneur, Tuesday, July 5, 6 p.m., Zoom. Constance Hallinan Lagan explains the entrepreneurial philosophy and presents a realistic overview of what self-employment entails. The topics will include assets assessment, goal setting and the initial steps in business formation. Registration is required.

Practice Your Pitch, Thursday, July 7, 9:30 a.m., Podcasting Booth. Individuals from the business community have an opportunity to practice an “elevator pitch” to market their business or product, rehearse a speech or prepare for job interviews in a soundproof booth.

Professional Headshots, Thursday, July 7, 9:30–11 a.m., Photography Studio. The photography studio will be available every first Thursday of the month for patrons to have a quality headshot taken.

Creating a Pitch Deck, Wednesday, July 13, 10 a.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Join Elizabeth Prenger of ProseCreative for a class on making pitch decks, a presentation that helps entrepreneurs tell the story of their product. Registration is required.

FPL BOOK CLUBS

Book clubs have resumed in-person meetings. Copies of selected books are available at the Reference Desk and through curbside pickup.

Virtual: Book Chatter, Wednesday, July 6 & July 20, 4 p.m., Zoom. Book Chatter is the place to share your favorite books and hear recommendations from others. This friendly discussion is held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month.

Books & Brews (Apple Blossom) | “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, Wednesday, July 6, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Company | 1550 E Zion Rd #1

Book Talk | “The Sisters Brothers” by Patrick Dewitt, Monday, July 11, 1 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room

Book Talk at Night | “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman, Monday, July 11, 6:30 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room

Books & Brews (El Sol) | “American Spy” by Lauren Wilkinson, Tuesday, July 12, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant | 2630 E Citizens Dr #21

Crimes & Clues | “The Conjure-Man Dies” by Rudolph Fisher, Thursday, July 14, 9:30 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room

Sleuth or Consequences | “The Wife Upstairs” by Rachel Hawkins, Tuesday, July 26, 6 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room

CENTER FOR INNOVATION

Classes are intended for patrons ages 13 and up unless noted differently.

Coders Meetup, Tuesday, July 5, 5:30 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Join in for the monthly coding meetup where participants can work out problems, talk code and share ideas. This meetup is designed for all skill levels. Please bring your own laptop. Registration is required.

The History of Mold Making & Casting, Thursday, July 7, 3 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Bethany Springer, Associate Professor of Sculpture and Experimental Media at the University of Arkansas School of Art, will teach participants about the history of mold making and casting. Registration is required.

CFI Orientation: Video 101 & 102 Combined, Thursday, July 7 & July 21, 4 p.m., Video Production Studio. Under the instruction of one of FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians, participants will learn audio setup and operation, video switching, and basic on-set communication skills. Completion of this class will grant the patron permission to use all designated equipment in the video studio. Registration is required.

Mold Making Demo, Saturday, July 9, 10 a.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Center for Innovation. Join Bachelor of Fine Arts student Jodie Goss for a live mold-making demonstration. In this live demonstration, participants will learn about the process of creating flexible and rigid molds using silicone, rubber and plaster. Registration is required.

CFI Foundations: Podcast Booth, Thursday, July 14, 5 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. In this class, participants will learn how to set up microphones and headphones and how to record using the MixPre-3 multitrack field recorder. This is a basic course that will orient patrons to the equipment and tools available in the Center for Innovation. Registration is required.

Sound for Film – With Visiting Artist Aaron Szabo, Thursday, July 14, 5:30 p.m., Video Production Studio, Audio Production Studio. In this hands-on class, students will learn how to use lavalier and boom microphones to achieve clear sound for film or stage. Participants will also learn how to record foley, voiceovers and sound FXs during a scene or post-production of it. Registration is required.

Getting Your Product Into an Online Marketplace, Monday, July 18, 6 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room. Join Todd Holscher to explore the online marketplace and discuss ways to get your products noticed on sites like Walmart.com, Amazon.com and more. Registration is required.

Telling Your Brand Story Through Video, Monday, July 25, 6 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Center for Innovation. Filmmaker Jessica Whalen will discuss the basics of video production for different platforms, what audiences want to know about your business, how to build that audience into a supportive community , and how to craft a message that is genuine to you and your business. Registration is required.

Cuttlebone Casting, Saturday, July 30, 9 a.m. & 2 p.m., J.B. & Johnelle Hunt Family Center for Innovation. This hands-on workshop will teach participants about the art and history of cuttlebone casting. Using bones of the cuttlefish has been a technique used in mold making and casting for hundreds of years by jewelers and other artists. Participants will get a chance to carve their own cuttlebone and practice casting in pewter. Registration is required.

ON DISPLAY

Art Exhibitions

“Life on Earth Over Time” by participants in the library’s Homeschool Earth History Watercolor Art Class, Sunday, May 29–Sunday, July 3, Event Center Hallway

“Fay Jones Photography” on loan from City of Fayetteville and UA Special Collections, Monday, May 16–Monday, July 20, Mag/Media Wing

Various works by Visiting Artist Erin Lorenzen, Friday, May 20–Saturday, July 31, Lucky Day Gallery