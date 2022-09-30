FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library has released its calendar of adult events for the month of October.

Masks are recommended for unvaccinated patrons per city health guidelines. Masks are no longer required for those who are fully vaccinated. Visit faylib.org/events for registration links and more information on any of the following.

CLASSES, LECTURES & WORKSHOPS

Yoga @ FPL, Mondays, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room. A team of volunteer yoga instructors will teach a variety of in-person yoga classes every week.

Mindfulness Meditation, Tuesdays, 5:30 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Instructor Nic Bellegarde will teach mindfulness through meditation every week.

Clases de GED, Viernes, 10 a.m. / Fridays, 10 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room. La instructora Ayme Villanueva de Crowder College dirigirá este curso de 32 semanas para preparar y obtener un diploma de equivalencia de secundaria. Este curso será dirigido completamente en español. Una tableta y los materiales de estudio de Desarrollo Educativo General (GED) son gratuitos para los participantes elegibles. Es necesario registrarse.

Instructor Ayme Villanueva from Crowder College will lead this 32-week course to prepare and earn a high school equivalency diploma. This course will be led completely in Spanish. A tablet and General Educational Development (GED) study materials are free for eligible participants. Registration is required.

Citizenship Classes, Thursdays, starting October 20, 3:30 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room. Free citizenship classes will be offered by Fayetteville Adult Education instructor Ahu Gokdemir Johnson. Study materials will be provided by the instructor free of charge. The class and all materials will be presented in English. Registration is required.

Conquer the Kitchen: Curry Curiosity, Saturday, October 1, 2 p.m., Teaching Kitchen. Join the FPL kitchen crew to make dry rubbed curry chicken and goat. Registration is required.

NWAAT Presents “The Taming of the Shrew”, Saturday, October 1, 3 p.m., Walker Community Room. The Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater (NWAAT) will present the audio play “The Taming of the Shrew” directed by Deborah Goff.

Community Vaccine Clinic, Monday, October 3, 4–7 p.m., Walker Community Room. In partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, the library is hosting a community vaccine and health screening clinic. Free Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for anyone 5 years and older. Blood pressure, body mass index and A1C checks will also be available. Participants that take a short survey will receive a $20 gift card.

Cooking the Farmer’s Market: Hearty Season, Tuesday, October 4, 5 p.m., Teaching Kitchen. Join Visiting Artist Amanda Arafat to learn how to prepare seasonal produce locally available at the Fayetteville Farmers Market. Students will leave the class with delicious inspiration and wholesome, straightforward recipes to make the most of the market. Registration is required.

“The U.S. and the Holocaust” – Ken Burns Film Excerpt & Panel Discussion, Thursday, October 6, 6 p.m., Walker Community Room. Courtesy of Arkansas PBS, the library will screen a 40-minute excerpt of the latest film by Ken Burns, “The U.S. and the Holocaust”. The film recounts the 1939 voyage of the M.S. St. Louis, a ship filled with Jewish refugees who were refused asylum in the United States. There will be a panel discussion after the film excerpt.

Honey Harvesting, Tuesday, October 11, 6 p.m., Walker Community Room. Join Ed Levi as he explains each step in the honey harvesting process, including when to harvest, pulling the frame from the hive, extracting the honey and bottling.

Computer Class: Basic File Management for PCs, Wednesday, October 12, 10 a.m., First Security Bank Board Room. Learn the basics of manipulating files and folders in Windows File Explorer.

“Right Footed” – Film Screening & Discussion, Wednesday, October 12, 6 p.m., Walker Community Room. Join in for a film screening of Nick Spark’s “Right Footed” and a discussion led by representatives from Sources for Community Independent Living.

Introduction to LinkedIn, Thursday, October 13, 6 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room. Learn the basics of LinkedIn, and explore tools for enhancing your profile and improving visibility to job recruiters.

KUAF Presents The ‘R’ Word, Thursday, October 13, 6 p.m., Reception Room. Join us as KUAF presents part one of The ‘R’ Word Book Discussion. It will focus on “How to Fight Racism: Courageous Christianity and the Journey Towards Racial Justice” by Jemar Tisby. The author will talk about the book for an hour via zoom, and then Lowell Taylor (host of The ‘R’ Word podcast) will lead a thirty-minute book discussion.

Figure Drawing, Saturday, October 15, 2 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Observational figure drawing has long been considered the most effective way to learn artistic anatomy. An instructor will be present to time the poses and offer guidance to those that want it. The model will be clothed in cyclist attire. Registration is required.

YouTube – An Introduction, Saturday, October 15, 2 p.m., Reception Room. In this class, Gerald Lamont will teach participants YouTube basics, the second largest search engine in the world. The class will cover YouTube’s history, setup, searching, settings and tips to make using it easier and better.

Mountain Street Stage: Rupert Wates, Sunday, October 16, 2 p.m., Event Center. Join in as the library hosts English singer-songwriter Rupert Wates. Since 1990, Wates has been a full-time songwriter touring the world playing music he describes as “an eclectic mix of acoustic, melodic art/folk with flavors of jazz, vaudeville and cabaret.”

An Afternoon with the Composer: Giuseppe Verdi, Sunday, October 16, 2 p.m., Walker Community Room. This second in a series of three lecture recitals offers excerpts from Giuseppe Verdi’s operas “La Traviata” and “Rigoletto”, as well as an interview with the composer. Dr. Hyun Kim will perform alongside Theodore Rulfs and gifted singers from Arkansas. This multimedia musical event offers aficionados and novices an inspiring view into the world of opera and music.

Author Talk: Frank Head, Tuesday, October 18, 5:30 p.m. Walker Community Room. Local author and longtime Fayetteville resident Frank Head will discuss his book, “The Possibility Of All Things”. Interspersed with Head’s reading from the book, John Joseph Ray – local musician, author and craniosacral therapist – will play music from the book’s playlist. The playlist includes songs by Bob Dylan and Leonard Cohen.

When Earning More Means Having Less, Tuesday, October 18, 6 p.m., Event Center. The Cliff Effect disincentivizes economic growth, a strong workforce and job retention. Come learn about the Cliff Effect from Circles NWA and their Circle Leaders.

Getting the Most Out of Your Library Card, Wednesday, October 19, 10 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room. Join in for a brief class that explores the library’s digital entertainment resources. Participants will have the option to download each app onto their device and explore the different functions. Registration is required.

Author Talk: Judy Harrington, Thursday, October 20, 6 p.m., Walker Community Room. Join Fort Smith author Judy Harrington as she discusses her childhood dream to write after her retirement, and self-publishing and writing in multiple genres.

Introduction to Genealogy, Saturday, October 22, 10 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room. Participants will learn about HeritageQuest and the genealogy tools available at the library, and will tour the Grace Keith Genealogy collection.

Create a YouTube Channel, Saturday, October 22 & 29, 2 p.m., Reception Room. The classes will teach you how to start a channel and offer best practices that apply whether you want to start a vlog, share videos with family and friends, or tie in efforts to your business. Registration is required.

Looking in the Stacks, Thursday, October 27, 6 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room. Join in for a comprehensive look into births, marriages and divorces as found in both church and court records online and in books.

The Psychology of Card Magic, Saturday, October 29, 3 p.m., Walker Community Room. Psychologist Ph.D. Dar-Wei Chen will perform card tricks and then reveal some of the psychological concepts and techniques that power the tricks.

NONPROFIT & SMALL BUSINESS RESOURCE CENTER

Through the NPSB program, FPL provides courses related to grant funding opportunities, nonprofit basics, research marketing trends and entrepreneurship. It offers online and print resources, free workshops and more.

Practice Your Pitch, Thursday, October 6, 9:30–11 a.m., Podcasting Booth. Individuals from the business community have an opportunity to practice an “elevator pitch” to market their business or product, rehearse a speech or prepare for job interviews in a soundproof booth.

Professional Headshots, Thursday, October 6, 9:30–11 a.m., Photography Studio. Our photography studio will be available every first Thursday of the month for patrons to have a quality headshot taken.

From Maker to Market Meetup, Sunday, October 23, 2 p.m., Center for Innovation. This casual meetup is designed to bring local small businesses, nonprofits and startups together to work out problems and share ideas. Registration is required.

FPL BOOK CLUBS

Book clubs have resumed in-person meetings. Copies of selected books are available at the Reference Desk and through curbside pickup.

Book Talk at Night | “American Spy” by Lauren Wilkinson, Monday, October 3, 6:30 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room.

Virtual: Book Chatter, Wednesday, October 5 & 19, 4 p.m., Zoom. Book Chatter is the place to share your favorite books and hear recommendations from others. This friendly discussion is the first and third Wednesday of each month.

Books & Brews (Apple Blossom) | “The Picture of Dorian Gray” by Oscar Wilde, Wednesday, October 5, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Company | 1550 E Zion Rd #1

Book Talk | “Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel, Monday, October 10, 1 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room

Books & Brews (El Sol) | “Firekeeper’s Daughter” by Angeline Boulley, Tuesday, October 11, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant | 2630 E Citizens Dr #21

Crimes & Clues | “Line of Sight” by James Queally, Thursday, October 13, 9:30 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room

Sleuth or Consequences | “The Body in the Library” by Agatha Christie, Tuesday, October 25, 6 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room

CENTER FOR INNOVATION

Classes are intended for patrons ages 13 and up unless noted differently.

Portrait Photography Basics, Sunday, October 2, 3 p.m., Photography Studio. Local photographer Mary Beth will teach the basics of posing, lighting, backgrounds and the rule of thirds. Participants should bring a camera; a good smart phone camera will work. Registration is required.

CFI Orientation: Video Studio, Tuesday, October 4 & 18, 11 a.m., Video Production Studio. Under the instruction of one of FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians, participants will learn audio setup and operation, video switching, and basic on-set communication skills. Completion of this class will grant the patron permissions to use all designated equipment in the video studio. Registration is required.

Maker Faire, Saturday, October 8, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., Various Locations. From animators to cosplay creators, bike makers to scientists and even hobbyist 3D printers, Maker Faire is where beginners and experts of all ages come together to show what’s being made in NWA. This event will feature workshops, performances, demonstrations, live music, food trucks, vendors and more.

CFI Foundations: Podcast Booth, Sunday, October 9, 2 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room, Podcasting Booth. In this class, participants will learn how to set up microphones, headphones and how to record using the MixPre-3 multitrack field recorder. This is a basic course that will orient patrons to the equipment and tools available in the Center for Innovation. Registration is required.

Laser Engrave Pumpkins, Saturday, October 15, 10 a.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Participants will laser engrave and paint pumpkins. Registration is required.

CFI Orientation: Audio Studio, Saturday, October 22, 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 26, 1 p.m., Audio Production Studio. This orientation is a hands-on experience that will familiarize the user with our specific studio and provide a basic Pro Tools overview. All studio users are required to complete this orientation before using the space and equipment. Registration is required.

CFI Foundations: 3D Design, Wednesday, October 26, 5 p.m., Center for Innovation. Join in as we go over TinkerCAD: a free, easy to use web application that will equip participants with the fundamentals of 3D design. Models made during this class can be printed on our 3D printers during Open Maker Labs, or can be picked up at a later date. Registration is required.

ON DISPLAY

Art Exhibitions

“Chromesthesia” by Brandon Bullette, Monday, August 1–Sunday, October 30, Lucky Day Gallery

“as seen by c” by Corrinnia Briggs, Thursday, September 1–Wednesday, November 30, Lucky Day Gallery

Banned Books Week Celebration, Tuesday, September 20–Monday, November 7, Lucky Day Gallery