FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fayetteville Public Library is seeking community-created content for an art project that will celebrate Banned Books Week.

According to a press release, the library is looking for original, two-dimensional art that represents a banned or challenged book or author. Select library staff and the library’s art committee will select five designs to feature on a pack of trading cards that will be printed and distributed for free to library patrons during Banned Books Week.

The deadline for submissions is August 1, and the selected artists will be given $100 as well as have their art displayed on the trading cards and inside the library. Banned Books Week is a national yearly celebration of the freedom to read and it highlights works that have been banned or challenged in schools, libraries and communities.

The event is sponsored by several organizations, including American Library Association, American Society of Journalists and Authors, Freedom to Read Foundation, and more. It is endorsed by the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress.

This year’s celebration is scheduled for September 18–24. Fayetteville Public Library will host a ceremony prior to this week where the chosen art will be unveiled.

“Now more than ever, it is imperative to recognize the importance of Banned Books Week and the harmful efforts across the country to restrict access to books,” said Jim Curry, youth and teen librarian of the Fayetteville Public Library. “Through this contest, we hope to commemorate the diversity of experiences these works present through the talented creations of our community.”

To enter a submission and for more information, visit faylib.org/banned-books or send an email to bannedbooks@faylib.org with any additional questions.