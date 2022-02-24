FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library has released their calendar of events for March.

In accordance with the City of Fayetteville Ordinance, masks are required for all patrons until further notice. Visit faylib.org/events for registration links and more information on any of the following.

CLASSES, LECTURES & WORKSHOPS

Virtual: Book Chatter , Wednesday, March 2 & 16, 4 p.m., Zoom. This friendly discussion allows FPL readers to share what they have been reading, as well as lets them give and get new book recommendations. Meetings are held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month. Registration is required.

, Wednesday, March 2 & 16, 4 p.m., Zoom. This friendly discussion allows FPL readers to share what they have been reading, as well as lets them give and get new book recommendations. Meetings are held on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday of each month. Registration is required. Volunteer Income Tax Assistance , Fridays & Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room. Fayetteville Public Library has partnered with CARE Community Center to host free tax preparation, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) from the IRS, on Fridays and Saturdays during this tax filing season. Sessions are by appointment only. Please wear a face covering when interacting with volunteers and maintain a distance of six feet. Registration is required.

, Fridays & Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room. Fayetteville Public Library has partnered with CARE Community Center to host free tax preparation, Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) from the IRS, on Fridays and Saturdays during this tax filing season. Sessions are by appointment only. Please wear a face covering when interacting with volunteers and maintain a distance of six feet. Registration is required. Clases de GED , Viernes, 10 a.m. / Fridays, 10 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room. La instructora Ayme Villanueva de Crowder College dirigirá este curso de 24 semanas para preparar y obtener un diploma de equivalencia de secundaria. Este curso será dirigido completamente en español. Una tableta y los materiales de estudio de Desarrollo Educativo General (GED) son gratuitos para los participantes elegibles. Es necesario registrarse. Instructor Ayme Villanueva from Crowder College will lead this 24-week course to prepare and earn a high school equivalency diploma. This course will be led completely in Spanish. A tablet and General Educational Development (GED) study materials are free for eligible participants. Registration is required.

, Viernes, 10 a.m. / Fridays, 10 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room. La instructora Ayme Villanueva de Crowder College dirigirá este curso de 24 semanas para preparar y obtener un diploma de equivalencia de secundaria. Este curso será dirigido completamente en español. Una tableta y los materiales de estudio de Desarrollo Educativo General (GED) son gratuitos para los participantes elegibles. Es necesario registrarse. Instructor Ayme Villanueva from Crowder College will lead this 24-week course to prepare and earn a high school equivalency diploma. This course will be led completely in Spanish. A tablet and General Educational Development (GED) study materials are free for eligible participants. Registration is required. Ruth Wakefield & The History of the Chocolate Chip Cookie , Thursday, March 10, 5 p.m., Teaching Kitchen. In honor of Women’s History Month, participants will bake cookies to take home as they learn about Ruth Wakefield, who is credited with inventing the chocolate chip cookie. Registration is required.

, Thursday, March 10, 5 p.m., Teaching Kitchen. In honor of Women’s History Month, participants will bake cookies to take home as they learn about Ruth Wakefield, who is credited with inventing the chocolate chip cookie. Registration is required. Music Appreciation , Thursday, March 10, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Visiting artist Matt Magerkurth will teach techniques for gaining a deeper understanding of music. Registration is required.

, Thursday, March 10, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Visiting artist Matt Magerkurth will teach techniques for gaining a deeper understanding of music. Registration is required. NWAAT Presents Casablanca , Saturday, March 12, 2 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. The Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater (NWAAT) will present the audio play “Casablanca”, directed by Scott Anderson. This event will feature radio theater as performed during the 1940’s, complete with actors, music and sound effects.

, Saturday, March 12, 2 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. The Northwest Arkansas Audio Theater (NWAAT) will present the audio play “Casablanca”, directed by Scott Anderson. This event will feature radio theater as performed during the 1940’s, complete with actors, music and sound effects. Drag in Arkansas , Sunday, March 13, 2 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Mary Claire Durr will discuss Arkansas’s storied, although largely undocumented, history of community events featuring cross-dressing, or “dressing in drag,” as well as how Arkansan drag performers have professionalized the practice in the 21 st century. Registration is required.

, Sunday, March 13, 2 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Mary Claire Durr will discuss Arkansas’s storied, although largely undocumented, history of community events featuring cross-dressing, or “dressing in drag,” as well as how Arkansan drag performers have professionalized the practice in the 21 century. Registration is required. Microsoft Word for Work , Wednesday, March 16, 10 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room. A review of several Microsoft Word features used during the job search and in the workplace. Participants will learn how to create resumés and cover letters, as well as specialized features such as changing page layouts, inserting and designing tables, using spell check and more. Registration is required.

, Wednesday, March 16, 10 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room. A review of several Microsoft Word features used during the job search and in the workplace. Participants will learn how to create resumés and cover letters, as well as specialized features such as changing page layouts, inserting and designing tables, using spell check and more. Registration is required. Author Talk: Dr. Farina King – Returning Home , Wednesday, March 16, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Dr. Farina King will discuss her co-authored book, “Returning Home: Diné Creative Works from the Intermountain Indian School”, which looks at the lived experiences of Native American boarding school students through artwork, poems and other creative materials archived. Registration is required.

, Wednesday, March 16, 6 p.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Dr. Farina King will discuss her co-authored book, “Returning Home: Diné Creative Works from the Intermountain Indian School”, which looks at the lived experiences of Native American boarding school students through artwork, poems and other creative materials archived. Registration is required. Community Vaccine Clinic , Saturday, March 19, 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Event Center. In partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese and Arkansas Department of Health, the library is hosting a community vaccine clinic. Free flu and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for anyone 5 years and older.

, Saturday, March 19, 9:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m., Event Center. In partnership with the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese and Arkansas Department of Health, the library is hosting a community vaccine clinic. Free flu and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines will be available for anyone 5 years and older. Idea to Income: Dedicated Development , Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. During this 2-hour program, attendees will participate in a guided presentation led by Sierra Polk of the Blackground Agency. The presentation will cover the five “early growth” phases for small businesses while reviewing practical steps to encourage ownership, longevity and community engagement. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required.

, Saturday, March 19, 10 a.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. During this 2-hour program, attendees will participate in a guided presentation led by Sierra Polk of the Blackground Agency. The presentation will cover the five “early growth” phases for small businesses while reviewing practical steps to encourage ownership, longevity and community engagement. Lunch will be provided. Registration is required. Conquering the Kitchen: Making Pâte à Choux for Perfect Éclairs , Saturday, March 19, 2 p.m., Teaching Kitchen. Chef Matt will teach the basics of pâte à choux, the delicate pastry dough used to make éclairs. Participants will take home completed éclairs. Registration is required.

, Saturday, March 19, 2 p.m., Teaching Kitchen. Chef Matt will teach the basics of pâte à choux, the delicate pastry dough used to make éclairs. Participants will take home completed éclairs. Registration is required. Mountain Street Stage: Beth Stockdell , Sunday, March 20, 2 p.m., Event Center. Local harpist Beth Stockdell will play old favorites and songs from her new album “Bonnie at Morn”. To ensure the health and safety of all the performers and our music-loving community, attendance for this event will be capped at 200. It will also be available for viewing and replay via our FPL livestream page. Registration is required.

, Sunday, March 20, 2 p.m., Event Center. Local harpist Beth Stockdell will play old favorites and songs from her new album “Bonnie at Morn”. To ensure the health and safety of all the performers and our music-loving community, attendance for this event will be capped at 200. It will also be available for viewing and replay via our FPL livestream page. Registration is required. Candid Conversations – Getting the Help You Need with a VA Social Worker , Friday, March 25, 2 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room. The Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks invites all former military service members and their families to attend these one-on-one sessions with a VA social worker to get answers related to healthcare, benefits and more. Those interested will be seen on a walk-in basis for the duration of time allocated.

, Friday, March 25, 2 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room. The Veterans Healthcare System of the Ozarks invites all former military service members and their families to attend these one-on-one sessions with a VA social worker to get answers related to healthcare, benefits and more. Those interested will be seen on a walk-in basis for the duration of time allocated. Sewing Class: Table Runners , Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m., Art & Movement Room. Local sewing instructors Dollie Resh and Jane Millette will teach participants how to make a table runner with a sewing machine. Some experience with a sewing machine is preferred, but not required. Registration is required.

, Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m., Art & Movement Room. Local sewing instructors Dollie Resh and Jane Millette will teach participants how to make a table runner with a sewing machine. Some experience with a sewing machine is preferred, but not required. Registration is required. Introduction to Genealogy , Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. In this class, participants will learn about HeritageQuest and the genealogy tools available at the library, and will tour the Grace Keith Genealogy collection. Registration is required.

, Saturday, March 26, 10 a.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. In this class, participants will learn about HeritageQuest and the genealogy tools available at the library, and will tour the Grace Keith Genealogy collection. Registration is required. Bilingual Zumba Classes , Thursdays, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Únase a nosotros para este curso de seis semanas de clases de Zumba con la instructora Lety Vega. Se proporcionará instrucción bilingüe (español/inglés). Join in for this six-week course of Zumba classes with instructor Lety Vega. Bilingual (Spanish/English) instruction will be provided. Es necesario registrarse . / Registration is required.

, Thursdays, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Únase a nosotros para este curso de seis semanas de clases de Zumba con la instructora Lety Vega. Se proporcionará instrucción bilingüe (español/inglés). Join in for this six-week course of Zumba classes with instructor Lety Vega. Bilingual (Spanish/English) instruction will be provided. Es necesario registrarse Registration is required. Yoga @ FPL , Mondays, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room. A team of volunteer yoga instructors will teach a variety of in-person yoga every week. Classes will also be livestreamed on our Facebook page. Registration is required.

, Mondays, 6 p.m., Art & Movement Room. A team of volunteer yoga instructors will teach a variety of in-person yoga every week. Classes will also be livestreamed on our Facebook page. Registration is required. Heartfulness Meditation , Sundays, 2 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Join instructors for a weekly heartfulness meditation session. According to Heartfulness.org, “Heartfulness is a simple, subtle practice of meditation that connects each of us with the light and love in our hearts.” Registration is required.

, Sundays, 2 p.m., Art & Movement Room. Join instructors for a weekly heartfulness meditation session. According to Heartfulness.org, “Heartfulness is a simple, subtle practice of meditation that connects each of us with the light and love in our hearts.” Registration is required. NONPROFIT AND SMALL BUSINESS RESOURCE CENTER , Through the NPSB program, FPL provides courses related to grant funding opportunities, nonprofit basics, research marketing trends and entrepreneurship. It offers online and print resources, free workshops and more.

, Through the NPSB program, FPL provides courses related to grant funding opportunities, nonprofit basics, research marketing trends and entrepreneurship. It offers online and print resources, free workshops and more. Virtual: Employee to Entrepreneur , Tuesday, March 1, 6 p.m., Zoom. Constance Hallinan Lagan explains the entrepreneurial philosophy and presents a realistic overview of what self-employment entails. The topics will include assets assessment, goal setting, and the initial steps in business formation. Registration is required.

, Tuesday, March 1, 6 p.m., Zoom. Constance Hallinan Lagan explains the entrepreneurial philosophy and presents a realistic overview of what self-employment entails. The topics will include assets assessment, goal setting, and the initial steps in business formation. Registration is required. Practice Your Pitch/Professional Headshots , Thursday, March 3, 9:30 a.m., Photography Studio, Podcasting Booth. Individuals from the business community have an opportunity to practice an “elevator pitch” to market their business or product, rehearse a speech or prepare for job interviews in a soundproof booth, and get a quality headshot for a website or social media profile. Registration is required.

, Thursday, March 3, 9:30 a.m., Photography Studio, Podcasting Booth. Individuals from the business community have an opportunity to practice an “elevator pitch” to market their business or product, rehearse a speech or prepare for job interviews in a soundproof booth, and get a quality headshot for a website or social media profile. Registration is required. Expanding Your Nonprofit Board, Thursday, March 17, 10 a.m., Willard & Pat Walker Community Room. Melanie Palmer of M. Palmer Consulting will discuss how adding new members to increase diversity and ideas can enhance a nonprofit board. The program will cover board recruiting and structure and the importance of communication in retaining an effective nonprofit board. Registration is required.

FPL BOOK CLUBS

Book clubs have resumed in-person meetings. Copies of selected books are available at the Reference Desk and through curbside pickup.

Books & Brews (Apple Blossom) | “American Spy” by Lauren Wilkinson , Wednesday, March 2, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Company | 1550 E Zion Rd #1

, Wednesday, March 2, 6 p.m., Apple Blossom Brewing Company | 1550 E Zion Rd #1 Book Talk at Night | “Mexican Gothic” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia , Monday, March 7, 6:30 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room

, Monday, March 7, 6:30 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room Books & Brews (El Sol) | “Nomadland” by Jessica Bruder , Tuesday, March 8, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant | 2630 E Citizens Dr #21

, Tuesday, March 8, 6 p.m., El Sol Mexican Restaurant | 2630 E Citizens Dr #21 Crimes and Clues | “The Vapors” by David Hill , Thursday, March 10, 9:30 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room.

, Thursday, March 10, 9:30 a.m., Ann Henry Board Room. Book Talk | “The Beekeeper of Aleppo” by Christy Lefteri , Monday, March 14, 1 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room.

, Monday, March 14, 1 p.m., Ann Henry Board Room. Sleuth or Consequences | “Hell in the Heartland” by Jax Miller, Tuesday, March 22, 6 p.m., First Security Bank Board Room

CENTER FOR INNOVATION

Classes are intended for patrons ages 15 and up unless noted differently.

Video Studio 101 , Tuesday, March 8 & 22, 12 p.m., Video Production Studio. This class will equip patrons with the skills necessary to operate cameras and lights in the Center for Innovation’s video studio. Under the instruction of one of FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians, participants will learn camera operation skills and concepts as well as lighting theory. Registration is required.

, Tuesday, March 8 & 22, 12 p.m., Video Production Studio. This class will equip patrons with the skills necessary to operate cameras and lights in the Center for Innovation’s video studio. Under the instruction of one of FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians, participants will learn camera operation skills and concepts as well as lighting theory. Registration is required. Video Studio 102 , Wednesday, March 9 & 23, 12 p.m., Video Production Studio. Following the Video 101 class, Video 102 further expands patrons’ skills in the Center for Innovation’s video studio. FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians will teach audio setup and operation, video switching, and basic on-set communication skills. Completion of this class will grant the patron permissions to use all designated equipment in the video studio. Completion of the Video 101 class is required BEFORE completing Video 102 – register separately. Registration is required.

, Wednesday, March 9 & 23, 12 p.m., Video Production Studio. Following the Video 101 class, Video 102 further expands patrons’ skills in the Center for Innovation’s video studio. FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians will teach audio setup and operation, video switching, and basic on-set communication skills. Completion of this class will grant the patron permissions to use all designated equipment in the video studio. Completion of the Video 101 class is required BEFORE completing Video 102 – register separately. Registration is required. Atari Punk Consoles – Building an Analog Circuit Synth , Saturday, March 12, 10­ a.m. & 1 p.m., Art & Movement Room. In this workshop, participants will spend time exploring the history of synthesizers and electronic basics while assembling their very own Atari Punk Console to take home. Attendees will get hands-on experience connecting the circuits and soldering their own kits. Registration is required.

, Saturday, March 12, 10­ a.m. & 1 p.m., Art & Movement Room. In this workshop, participants will spend time exploring the history of synthesizers and electronic basics while assembling their very own Atari Punk Console to take home. Attendees will get hands-on experience connecting the circuits and soldering their own kits. Registration is required. CFI Foundations: Podcasting Booth , Sunday, March 13, 2 p.m., Podcasting Booth, First Security Bank Board Room. In this class, participants will learn how to set up microphones, headphones, and how to record using the MixPre-3 multitrack field recorder. This is a basic course that will orient patrons to the equipment and tools available in the Center for Innovation. Registration is required.

, Sunday, March 13, 2 p.m., Podcasting Booth, First Security Bank Board Room. In this class, participants will learn how to set up microphones, headphones, and how to record using the MixPre-3 multitrack field recorder. This is a basic course that will orient patrons to the equipment and tools available in the Center for Innovation. Registration is required. CFI Foundations: Laser Cutter , Thursday, March 17, 5 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. This workshop will equip users with the basic skills required to design and develop an Adobe Illustrator file that can be printed on the laser cutting machine. Files created in this class can be printed during Open Maker Labs. Registration is required.

, Thursday, March 17, 5 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. This workshop will equip users with the basic skills required to design and develop an Adobe Illustrator file that can be printed on the laser cutting machine. Files created in this class can be printed during Open Maker Labs. Registration is required. Video Studio 101 & 102 Combined , Sunday, March 20, 2p.m., Video Production Studio. Under the instruction of one of FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians, participants will learn audio setup and operation, video switching, and basic on-set communication skills. Completion of this class will grant the patron permissions to use all designated equipment in the video studio. Registration is required.

, Sunday, March 20, 2p.m., Video Production Studio. Under the instruction of one of FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians, participants will learn audio setup and operation, video switching, and basic on-set communication skills. Completion of this class will grant the patron permissions to use all designated equipment in the video studio. Registration is required. CFI Foundations: 3D Design , Thursday, March 31, 5 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. In this class, participants will learn about TinkerCAD: a free, easy-to-use web application that will equip participants with the fundamentals of 3D design. Models made during this class can be printed on our 3D printers during Open Maker Labs or can be picked up at a later date. Registration is required.

, Thursday, March 31, 5 p.m., Fabrication & Robotics Lab. In this class, participants will learn about TinkerCAD: a free, easy-to-use web application that will equip participants with the fundamentals of 3D design. Models made during this class can be printed on our 3D printers during Open Maker Labs or can be picked up at a later date. Registration is required. Audio 101 , March 1, 8, 10 & 15, 1 p.m., Location varies. This class will equip patrons with audio basics necessary to understand the equipment in the Center for Innovation’s Audio Recording Studio. Under the instruction of one of FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians, participants will learn audio terms, equipment and measurements. Registration is required.

, March 1, 8, 10 & 15, 1 p.m., Location varies. This class will equip patrons with audio basics necessary to understand the equipment in the Center for Innovation’s Audio Recording Studio. Under the instruction of one of FPL’s skilled audio/visual technicians, participants will learn audio terms, equipment and measurements. Registration is required. Audio 102 , Friday, March 4 & 11, 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 9 & 16, 1 p.m., Audio Production Studio. After completing Audio 101, we invite you to join us for Audio 102 to finalize the orientation process. This second required class is hands-on and orients the user with our specific studio and a basic Pro Tools overview. Registration is required.

, Friday, March 4 & 11, 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 9 & 16, 1 p.m., Audio Production Studio. After completing Audio 101, we invite you to join us for Audio 102 to finalize the orientation process. This second required class is hands-on and orients the user with our specific studio and a basic Pro Tools overview. Registration is required. Fabrication Lab Orientation , Tuesday, March 1, 15 & 29, 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 8 & 22, 3 p.m.,, Fabrication & Robotics Lab. This workshop will equip patrons with the skills to safely operate the tools within the Fabrication Lab so that they can plan their first maker project. Completion of this orientation class will result in ongoing access to the Fabrication Lab during open maker hours. Registration is required.

, Tuesday, March 1, 15 & 29, 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 8 & 22, 3 p.m.,, Fabrication & Robotics Lab. This workshop will equip patrons with the skills to safely operate the tools within the Fabrication Lab so that they can plan their first maker project. Completion of this orientation class will result in ongoing access to the Fabrication Lab during open maker hours. Registration is required. Open Maker Lab, Multiple dates, check calendar for availability, Fabrication & Robotics Lab. Have you completed the Fabrication Lab Orientation and are ready to start making? This is your chance to start working on your project. Machines are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Registration is required.

ON DISPLAY: Art Exhibitions