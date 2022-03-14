FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Arkansas cities did not fare well in WalletHub’s recent study locating the most overweight & obese cities in the U.S.

In honor of March being National Nutrition Month, and obesity possibly tripling the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19, the personal-finance website set out to conduct its research and found Fayetteville landing in the top 20, and Little Rock in the top 10.

100 of the most populated U.S. metro areas were compared across 19 key metrics, including the share of physically inactive adults, projected obesity rates by 2030, and healthy-food access.

Leading the list overall is Mission, Texas, followed by Memphis, and Knoxville, Tenn., Mobile, Ala., and Jackson, Miss. in the top five. Little Rock landed at #7.

As for Fayetteville and the metros of Springdale and Rogers, the NWA city is ranked #20.

According to WalletHub, Americans are statistically some of the most overweight people in the world. In fact, over 40% are reportedly obese. With the infinite access to fast food and increasingly cheaper grocery items, these statistics come as no surprise.

The study also made note the extra pounds have inflated the costs of obesity-related medical treatment to approximately $190.2 billion a year and annual productivity losses due to work absenteeism to around $4.3 billion.

