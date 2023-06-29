FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville looks for a new city council member after city council member Sonia Harvey resigned in May.

Harvey says she was unable to find housing in her ward. The council has to decide if it wants to appoint her replacement or let it go to a special election.

There are still about 3.5 years left in the term. City attorney Kit Williams says that period could play a part in the council’s decision.

“What I’ve heard from the council, it’s much more likely that they’re going to call a special election because this term is so long, so that’s a long time to have the constituents of Ward 1 not to have a say on who their council member is,” Williams said.

The council will decide between an election or an appointment during its next meeting on July 6. If there is an election, it would be held on November 14.