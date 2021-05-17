Fayetteville loosens mask ordinance

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Board of Health discusses recent Centers for Diseases Control guidelines to make changes to the city’s mask mandate.

The board passed new recommendations for the city council in order to loosen current restrictions in the city.

At this time, people who are fully vaccinated don’t have to wear a mask in most places. Those who are not vaccinated, still have to wear a mask.

However, they do note, if there is a spike in cases, masks will again be recommended for all citizens.

Board members hope these recommendations will make summer events easier to open for the city.

“I would just like us to take whatever actions we need to do so in June, our events can hopefully be opened up,” Hershey Garner of the Fayetteville Board of Health said.

The recommendations will be sent to the city council to review.

Fayetteville Mayor Lioneld Jordan noted if the states emergency order is stopped, the city council will once again review the mask ordinance.