FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville’s recycling and trash collection services will operate on a modified schedule on January 16 due to road conditions caused by the recent winter weather.

According to a press release, trash and yard waste collection routes will be suspended on January 16.

The city says if weather and road conditions permit, Tuesday collections will resume next week.

According to the city, customers who have already placed bins and carts on the curb can leave them there until they can be safely retrieved.

The city says residents who do not want to wait for recycling services to resume have access to two drop-off locations that are open 24 hours every day.

Locations and what is accepted can be found here.

The city says limited collections for Monday and Tuesday commercial routes will take place with a delayed start on Tuesday. Commercial businesses and critical facilities will be prioritized for collection.

The city asks customers to make sure dumpsters are free from obstructions, such as snow piles or parked vehicles.

The city says the transfer station will open to the public at 9 a.m. on Tuesday. All other recycling and trash facilities will be open at normal hours unless the city announces a closure or delayed opening for city offices.