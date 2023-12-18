FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fayetteville is looking to take steps to save on energy costs.

The city plans to enter a contract with Entegrity Energy Partners to create a solar array farm.

If approved, the array would help offset the cost of powering municipal buildings. Power generated from the arrays would interconnect with Southwestern Electric Power Company’s grid, and the city will be credited with how much solar power is used.

Chris Brown is the city’s public works director. He says the project will benefit the city in a variety of ways.

“We’ll see additional savings as time goes on. This is a 25-year contract. So it both helps with our clean energy goals and also saves the city money,” Brown said.

Brown says the project will be discussed during the city council meeting on December 19. He says it’s time-sensitive.

In September 2024, a state law will go into effect that will lower how much the city is credited for solar power unless the project’s plans are in place before next September.