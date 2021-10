FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — New changes are coming to one of the busiest Fayetteville roads during Razorback home games.

It’s happening on the intersection of S. Razorback Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The city of Fayetteville Public Works department will begin work starting October 21.

The southbound, outside lane of Razorback Road will be changed to a right-only turn lane.

The city is putting in a new turn signal and marking on the road.