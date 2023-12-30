BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man is being held at the Benton County Jail after being accused of exposing multiple deputies to fentanyl, according to court documents.

David Blackburn, 46, was charged with knowingly exposing another person to fentanyl, furnishing a prohibited article and possession of a controlled substance.

David Blackburn, 46 (Courtesy: Benton County Jail)

According to an affidavit, a Benton County lieutenant was asked to investigate after a deputies were exposed to a “white, powdery substance” and transported to the hospital.

One deputy said she was not feeling well and sat down in a chair. She fell out of the chair and was administered Narcan, the affidavit said.

Another deputy was standing next to her and reported feeling “high,” according to the affidavit. The lieutenant says he believed they had been exposed to fentanyl.

He spoke with a jail nurse and asked if the deputy’s symptoms were consistent with someone experiencing an opioid overdose and she said they were.

One of the sergeants also reported experiencing symptoms, the affidavit says. Three people in total were taken to the hospital after experiencing symptoms.

The affidavit says that the nurse checked Blackburn who said he felt fine and had no symptoms.

Blackburn had been released from the Arkansas Department of Corrections Omega Unit earlier in the day, according to the affidavit, and was taken to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office for outstanding warrants.

Once arriving at BCSO, he had folded papers in his pocket containing suspected fentanyl, the document said.

Blackburn said he did not know what was on the papers and that the DOC gave them to him. He also said he had shown the papers to other inmates during their transport to the Benton County Jail, according to the affidavit.

Another lieutenant told the lieutenant investigating the incident that the blood work came back on the three deputies. He told the lieutenant that the deputies had a “foreign chemical in their blood,” the affidavit said.

All three deputies were released from the hospital later that day.

On Dec. 21, BCSO discussed testing the papers and contacted the Bentonville Police Department Bomb Squad for assistance on the field test, the affidavit said.

Members of the bomb squad advised BCSO that the papers tested positive for calcium carbonate, commonly used as a cutting agent for fentanyl, according to the document.

A narcotics detective said that the paper tested positive for fentanyl on a field test.

The affidavit said Blackburn’s criminal history revealed that he was initially arrested on aggravated assault, felony terroristic threatening, fleeing, felony DWI, failure to stop after accident with serious injury or death, felony theft of property, possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver, delivery of a controlled substance, residential burglary and 18 failure to appear charges.

Blackburn is being held on a $500,000 bond and his court is set for Dec. 12, 2024.