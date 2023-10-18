BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fayetteville man accused of raping a minor is set to receive a mental evaluation next month to determine his fitness to proceed with a jury trial.

Lemont McClinton, 42, of Fayetteville, is charged with rape of a person less than 14 years old and distributing, possessing or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

McClinton’s trial was originally scheduled to begin on Oct. 17, but a court order filed on Oct. 11 postponed the trial to allow for the defense to go forward with a mental status hearing on Nov. 14.

According to an affidavit, Bentonville police received a child abuse hotline report that McClinton raped a child on April 1. The child was interviewed at the Benton County Children’s Advocacy Center.

The child told investigators that during one incident, McClinton covered her mouth and nose and pulled her head back, causing her to get dizzy. She said that it happened more than once because “her mom was gone a lot, and her siblings went to friends’ houses.”

She added that McClinton told her “She could not say anything.” McClinton was arrested on April 10.